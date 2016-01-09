A supporter of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak holds a sign that reads, 'Mubarak is innocent' before the verdict of Mubarak's trial at the High Court in Cairo, Egypt, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Fareed El-Dib, lawyer of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, looks on before the verdict at the High Court in Cairo, Egypt, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Fareed El-Dib, lawyer of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, reacts at the High Court in Cairo, Egypt, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Supporters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak shout slogans at the High Court after they heard the verdict of Mubarak's trial, in Cairo, Egypt, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Judge Farhat Abd El Hamid Batran attends the retrial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at the High Court in Cairo, Egypt, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO Egypt's court of appeals on Saturday rejected an appeal by former president Hosni Mubarak and his two sons over a three-year jail sentence for corruption, but the trio is unlikely to be imprisoned again having already served the sentences.

In May, an Egyptian court sentenced Mubarak and his sons to three years in jail without parole in a retrial on charges of diverting public funds and using the money to upgrade family properties.

The three will have to pay a fine of 125 million Egyptian pounds ($15.96 million) and return 21 million pounds to the state treasury. A court source told Reuters that Mubarak and his sons had paid 104 million during the trial period.

Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years before he was ousted in a popular uprising in 2011, and his sons Gamal and Alaa already spent at least three years each in prison for other cases.

Mubarak's treatment by the courts since being toppled from the presidency has been perceived by his opponents as too lenient and raised doubts about Egypt's transition towards democracy.

Charges against him of conspiring to kill protesters during the uprising, centred around Cairo's Tahrir Square, were dropped, and some of his associates were released from jail.

Angry supporters of Mubarak gathered at the court, however, chanting in support of Mubarak after the verdict was read. They carried banners that say "Mubarak is innocent."

"This verdict is a betrayal to the history of Egypt," one supporter, Hassan El Ghandour told Reuters.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; writing by Asma Alsharif Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)