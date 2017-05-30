* H1 EBITDA margin 7.9 pct of sales vs 7.4 pct year-ago
* Keeps FY 2016/17 financial goals
* CFO confident on 2020 goals, notably in U.S.
(Adds CFO comments from call)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, May 30 Elior, Europe's
third-largest catering group, reported higher first-half revenue
and core profits, helped by growth overseas, and kept its
full-year financial targets for an increase in sales and
earnings.
Elior, which competes with bigger rivals Sodexo
and Compass Group, also said it was confident it could
deliver over its longer-term goals.
Elior has a contract arm, which provides catering to
businesses, schools and hospitals and accounts for 76 percent of
the firm's overall business. It also has a concessions business,
which serves airports, railways and motorways.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation(EBITDA) rose 17.9 percent to 255 million euros
($284 million), giving a margin of 7.9 percent of revenue
against 7.4 percent a year-ago.
Revenue rose 10 percent to 3.213 billion euros in the six
months ended March 31, helped by acquisitions and robust demand
in the United States, with 55 percent of revenues coming from
abroad compared with 51 percent the previous year.
Its closely-watched organic revenue - excluding the impact
of voluntary contract exits - rose 4.2 percent in the period.
Elior, whose clients range from the Vatican museum to
France's La Poste and Los Angeles airport, reiterated its
targets for full-year organic revenue growth of at least 3
percent, an increase in its EBITDA margin of between 20 and 30
basis points, excluding acquisitions, and a significant rise in
EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share.
Commenting on Elior's longer-term 2020 goals, Chief
Financial Officer Olivier Dubois told reporters Elior was on
track to reach a revenue target of between 7-8 billion euros.
He said revenues could reach 6.4-6.5 billion euros at the
end of the current financial year, while U.S. sales could exceed
$1 billion this year, broadly in line with the group's goal of
achieving U.S. sales of $1.5 billion in 2020.
Dubois was also confident of reaching the 2020 targets for
an EBITDA margin of 9 percent to 10 percent of revenue.
Elior shares are up around 14 percent so far in 2017,
beating an 11 percent rise on France's SBF-120 equity
index.
($1 = 0.8987 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)