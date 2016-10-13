SAO PAULO Oct 13 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA said on Thursday that 180 employees had
volunteered for a second round of buyouts opened last week,
which could bring total layoffs this year to nearly 9 percent of
the company's workforce.
Last month Embraer confirmed it would accept the resignation
of 1,463 workers in the first round of voluntary buyouts, part
of efforts to cut costs by $200 million amid softer defense
spending in Brazil and weak global demand for new business jets.
Embraer said it opened the second round of buyouts to
engineers, secretaries and mid-level technicians at the request
of their unions. Union leaders said nearly half of the workers
in the first buyout program were metalworkers.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)