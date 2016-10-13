SAO PAULO Oct 13 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that 180 employees had volunteered for a second round of buyouts opened last week, which could bring total layoffs this year to nearly 9 percent of the company's workforce.

Last month Embraer confirmed it would accept the resignation of 1,463 workers in the first round of voluntary buyouts, part of efforts to cut costs by $200 million amid softer defense spending in Brazil and weak global demand for new business jets.

Embraer said it opened the second round of buyouts to engineers, secretaries and mid-level technicians at the request of their unions. Union leaders said nearly half of the workers in the first buyout program were metalworkers. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)