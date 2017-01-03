LONDON Jan 3 Syndicated lending in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA)slumped to US$914bn in 2016,
showing a 21% year-on-year fall, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data, as refinancing activity tumbled and acquisitions
remained patchy.
Total EMEA volume in 2016 was the lowest since US$703bn
raised in 2012 as global economic and political developments
made companies reluctant to brave market volatility.
Persistently low oil and commodities prices, the UK's shock
vote to leave the European Union and the US election surpressed
activity, despite the highly attractive terms on offer in the
loan market.
"Although it was not a great year, there was a good level of
M&A into and out of Europe. While cyclical corporate flow
business was slow, it remained steady with a particular focus on
the mid-market," a senior banker said.
Although the year saw several cross-border multi-billion
dollar acquisition financings, M&A loan volume dropped 15% to
US$263bn in 2016 and activity remained sporadic and
inconsistent.
This was despite the ready availability of bridge loan
financing and quick and cheap refinancing through the bond
market, buoyed by the European Central Bank's corporate bond
buying programme.
German drug and crop chemical group Bayer
financed its agreed US$66bn acquisition of US-based Monsanto
with a US$56.9bn bridge loan, which was the largest EMEA
loan of the year. The financing closed in October and Bayer
quickly issued a 4bn convertible bond in November to part
refinance the loan.
Agrochemical related M&A had already featured in 2016 after
China National Chemical Corp backed its acquisition of Swiss
seeds and pesticides company Syngenta with a US$20.2bn
non-recourse bridge loan, which closed in April. That financing
was raised in conjunction with a US$12.7bn, one-year recourse
loan syndicated in Asia.
A US$18bn bridge loan backing Dublin-based rare disease
drugmaker Shire's US$32bn merger with US peer Baxalta
and a US$13.1bn bridge loan that funded French yoghurt maker
Danone's acquisition of US organic foods producer
WhiteWave Foods were both quickly refinanced with bonds.
Bankers are hopeful of a pick-up in activity in 2017,
spurred by a US$20bn loan to finance British American Tobacco's
proposed acquisition of the part of Reynolds American
it does not already own and a £12.2bn(US$14.96bn) bridge
loan backing Twenty-First Century Fox's bid for European pay-TV
group Sky plc.
REFINANCING IN RETREAT
Most investment grade companies had already locked in
low-priced loans, which caused a 29% drop in refinancing to
US$430bn in 2016, down from US$605bn in 2015.
The refinancing focus moved from highly rated corporates to
cross-over credits, smaller mid-market companies and other other
larger companies with specific financing requirements.
Global diversified natural resource company Glencore
launched an early refinancing of a one-year loan in
January after it was hit hard by a slump in commodities in 2015.
The US$7.7bn loan was signed in May.
Swiss-headquartered LafageHolcim signed a 3.5bn
loan in January which replaced existing credit facilities when
its merger was completed.
German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen closed a 3.5bn loan
refinancing after the company's credit ratings were upgraded to
BB+/Ba1 and peer Schaeffler refinanced 4.4bn of debt in its
group holding companies as part of a wider deleveraging plan.
A handful of plain vanilla refinancings for top blue chip
companies were seen, including a 10.5bn-equivalent refinancing
for Nestle and a 6bn self-arranged refinancing for
French telecom company Orange SA, which was priced at
only 25bp.
LEVERAGED FALL
Leveraged lending fell 15% to US$182.7bn in 2016 compared to
a year earlier, despite an increase in dealflow in the second
half as an influx of cash produced an upturn in refinancing and
repricing activity.
Total volume was the lowest since US$117.4bn of deals raised
in 2012 amid a general decline in leveraged acquisitions and
non-event driven activity.
"We had a strong finish. I'm not convinced there's a whole
batch of new business in there, there was quite a lot of
refinancing and opportunistic stuff that inflated the numbers,"
a loan banker said.
Leveraged M&A activity financing private equity firms and
leveraged companies' acquisitions of US$68.3bn made up 37% of
all leveraged lending, but was 18% lower than US$83.4bn in 2015.
The remaining 63% totalled US$114.4bn, showing a 14% drop on
US$132.8bn in 2015.
The first half of 2016 saw volume of US$79.8bn as pricing
widened on uncertainty. Volume rose to US$102.9bn in the second
half as an inflow of money caused a repricing wave.
Recapitalisations climbed to US$7.4bn in 2016, showing a
hefty 124% year-on-year increase from US$3.3bn in 2015, as
sponsors tried to take advantage of excess investor liquidity to
extract value from existing portfolio companies.
A 4.97bn refinancing, repricing and new money loan for
global tea and coffee company Jacobs Douwe Egberts in November,
part of a larger cross-border financing, was the biggest
European leveraged loan of 2016, followed by a 2.589bn
refinancing for Dutch cable company Ziggo in August, which
formed part of a larger US$3.6bn-equivalent cross-border loan.
JP Morgan topped the EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner
table in 2016, with a US$47bn market share and 87 deals. BNP
Paribas claimed second spot with a US$40.2bn market
share and 195 deals, while HSBC clinched third spot
with a US$37.5bn market share and 155 deals.
($1 = 0.8153 pounds)
($1 = 0.9626 euros)
(Additional reporting by Hannah Brenton; Editing by Tessa
Walsh)