(Recasts; adds details on Brazil stocks, updates prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Brazilian stocks fell more
than 2 percent on Monday, dragged lower by iron ore giant Vale,
in a day of thin trading as traders avoided making big bets in
the holiday season.
The Bovespa stock index fell 2.19 percent, as Vale
dropped 6.33 percent on falling iron ore prices in
China. Vale also agreed to sell part of its fertilizer unit to
Mosaic Co for $2.5 billion.
The Brazilian real strengthened more than 0.5 percent
after three days of losses that took it to the weakest in 10
days.
Brazil's currency suffered last week on concerns that
corruption accusations against senior members of President
Michel Temer's administration could delay the approval of
austerity measures.
Shares of Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA
advanced 3.21 percent after Reuters reported that the utility
planned to replace its chief executive officer and chief
financial officer as early as Wednesday.
The Chilean peso weakened 0.46 percent after the
country's central bank flagged the possibility of future
interest rate cuts and reduced its forecast for 2017 economic
growth and inflation in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2157 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 851.53 -0.62 7.18
MSCI LatAm 2,221.63 -0.93 21.41
Brazil Bovespa 57,110.99 -2.19 31.74
Mexico IPC 44,895.29 -0.5 4.46
Chile IPSA 4,202.64 -0.23 14.20
Chile IGPA 21,010.53 -0.22 15.75
Argentina MerVal 15,996.13 -3.42 37.01
Colombia IGBC 10,023.24 -0.17 17.27
Venezuela IBC 28,536.94 -5.12 95.62
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.3715 0.56 17.43
Mexico peso 20.40 0.2 -18.37
Chile peso 676.5 -0.46 4.91
Colombia peso 3,005.39 0.05 5.45
Peru sol 3.406 -0.12 0.23
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Will Dunham and
Cynthia Osterman)