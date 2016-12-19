(Recasts; adds details on Brazil stocks, updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Brazilian stocks fell more than 2 percent on Monday, dragged lower by iron ore giant Vale, in a day of thin trading as traders avoided making big bets in the holiday season. The Bovespa stock index fell 2.19 percent, as Vale dropped 6.33 percent on falling iron ore prices in China. Vale also agreed to sell part of its fertilizer unit to Mosaic Co for $2.5 billion. The Brazilian real strengthened more than 0.5 percent after three days of losses that took it to the weakest in 10 days. Brazil's currency suffered last week on concerns that corruption accusations against senior members of President Michel Temer's administration could delay the approval of austerity measures. Shares of Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA advanced 3.21 percent after Reuters reported that the utility planned to replace its chief executive officer and chief financial officer as early as Wednesday. The Chilean peso weakened 0.46 percent after the country's central bank flagged the possibility of future interest rate cuts and reduced its forecast for 2017 economic growth and inflation in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2157 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 851.53 -0.62 7.18 MSCI LatAm 2,221.63 -0.93 21.41 Brazil Bovespa 57,110.99 -2.19 31.74 Mexico IPC 44,895.29 -0.5 4.46 Chile IPSA 4,202.64 -0.23 14.20 Chile IGPA 21,010.53 -0.22 15.75 Argentina MerVal 15,996.13 -3.42 37.01 Colombia IGBC 10,023.24 -0.17 17.27 Venezuela IBC 28,536.94 -5.12 95.62 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.3715 0.56 17.43 Mexico peso 20.40 0.2 -18.37 Chile peso 676.5 -0.46 4.91 Colombia peso 3,005.39 0.05 5.45 Peru sol 3.406 -0.12 0.23 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Will Dunham and Cynthia Osterman)