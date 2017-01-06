(Updates with final prices)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 6 Latin American currencies
seesawed on Friday after mixed U.S. jobs data, while the Mexican
peso strengthened after the central bank intervened for a second
straight day.
The Brazilian real strengthened as much as 0.3
percent but then turned lower to close almost flat. The Chilean
peso had slipped 0.88 percent by close of trading.
U.S. non-farm payrolls increased less than expected in
December but wages strongly rebounded.
Traders have been closely following U.S. economic reports
to try to figure out how many times the Federal Reserve could
raise interest rates this year.
Many believe the U.S. central bank will have to be more
aggressive due to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
anticipated policies of heavy spending and lower taxes,
potentially dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging
markets.
Trump's campaign threat to disrupt trade ties with Mexico
has pummeled the Mexican peso, leading the central bank
to sell dollars for two straight days to cushion the currency's
decline. The peso closed up by nearly 1 percent.
The bank confirmed on Friday it had sold dollars during the
Asian trading session after a similar operation during Mexican
and U.S. trading hours the day before.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 881.11 -0.07 2.18
MSCI LatAm 2382.45 -0.86 1.79
Brazil Bovespa 61665.37 -0.65 2.39
Mexico IPC 46071.57 -1.39 0.94
Chile IPSA 4174.14 0.18 0.48
Chile IGPA 20818.33 0.16 0.41
Argentina MerVal 18284.28 0.33 8.08
Colombia IGBC 10276.37 -0.4 1.46
Venezuela IBC 32457.08 -0.47 2.37
Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
Brazil real 3.2227 -0.05 0.82
Mexico peso 21.2185 0.95 -2.41
Chile peso 667.5 -0.88 0.48
Colombia peso 2923.95 0.22 2.65
Peru sol 3.377 -0.36 1.10
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8000 0.93 0.47
Argentina peso (parallel) 16.81 0.06 0.06
(Editing by Sandra Maler)