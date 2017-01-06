(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 6 Latin American currencies seesawed on Friday after mixed U.S. jobs data, while the Mexican peso strengthened after the central bank intervened for a second straight day. The Brazilian real strengthened as much as 0.3 percent but then turned lower to close almost flat. The Chilean peso had slipped 0.88 percent by close of trading. U.S. non-farm payrolls increased less than expected in December but wages strongly rebounded. Traders have been closely following U.S. economic reports to try to figure out how many times the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this year. Many believe the U.S. central bank will have to be more aggressive due to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated policies of heavy spending and lower taxes, potentially dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging markets. Trump's campaign threat to disrupt trade ties with Mexico has pummeled the Mexican peso, leading the central bank to sell dollars for two straight days to cushion the currency's decline. The peso closed up by nearly 1 percent. The bank confirmed on Friday it had sold dollars during the Asian trading session after a similar operation during Mexican and U.S. trading hours the day before. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 881.11 -0.07 2.18 MSCI LatAm 2382.45 -0.86 1.79 Brazil Bovespa 61665.37 -0.65 2.39 Mexico IPC 46071.57 -1.39 0.94 Chile IPSA 4174.14 0.18 0.48 Chile IGPA 20818.33 0.16 0.41 Argentina MerVal 18284.28 0.33 8.08 Colombia IGBC 10276.37 -0.4 1.46 Venezuela IBC 32457.08 -0.47 2.37 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2227 -0.05 0.82 Mexico peso 21.2185 0.95 -2.41 Chile peso 667.5 -0.88 0.48 Colombia peso 2923.95 0.22 2.65 Peru sol 3.377 -0.36 1.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.8000 0.93 0.47 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.81 0.06 0.06 (Editing by Sandra Maler)