HONG KONG, Sept 20 Esprit Holdings Ltd
reported a profitable full-year performance on Tuesday, helped
by exceptional gains from the sale of its Hong Kong office, a
write-back in tax provisions and reduced operating costs.
The Europe-focused clothing retailer posted a net profit of
HK$21 million ($2.7 million) for the 12 months ended in June,
compared with a HK$3.70 billion net loss a year earlier.
Turnover fell 8.4 percent from a year ago to HK$17.79 billion.
"While the road to recovery is still full of challenges, the
progress we have made gives us much confidence that we are on
the right path towards restoring the long-term competitiveness
of the group," Chairman Raymond Or said in a statement.
Esprit, which in July flagged a break-even in net income for
the year ended in June, has been in the midst of an ambitious
revamp over the past year that has included store closures,
price adjustments, new return policies, and technology and
distribution improvements.
The company will continue to close loss-making retail stores
and lower marketing and advertising expenditure in the year
ahead, CEO Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez said in the statement.
($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)