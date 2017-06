Trade Minister Anand Sharma delivers a speech during an EU-India Business Summit at the Egmont Palace in Brussels December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

NEW DELHI A delegation from Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will meet Commerce Minister Anand Sharma in the next "couple of days," a government statement quoting the minister said, amid speculation that the Gulf carrier is close to buying a minority stake in Jet Airways (JET.NS).

Etihad is in talks to pick up a 24 percent stake in Jet, India's No. 2 carrier, for up to $330 million, a government source said earlier this month.

The government statement did not give any detail on the scheduled meeting with Etihad.

