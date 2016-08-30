GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
BRUSSELS Aug 30 EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at midday (1000 GMT) on Tuesday on an antitrust case, the European Commission said in a statement, giving no further details.
Sources familiar with the case said on Monday that the Commission would rule against Ireland's tax dealings with Apple on Tuesday. One source said Dublin would be told to recoup over 1 billion euros in back taxes. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.