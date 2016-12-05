BRUSSELS Dec 5 EU nations are edging toward a
compromise on a proposal to guard against gas supply
disruptions, agreeing to share details on contracts and
cooperate across borders, the Slovak presidency said on Monday.
Cuts in gas supplies from Russia in 2006 and 2009 exposed
the bloc's vulnerability - particularly in eastern Europe - in
relying on Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom for around one
third of its needs.
But the European Commission's bid for greater oversight and
to mandate more regional cooperation has raised the hackles of
big EU states, wary of it overreaching.
"We were clear today that such a situation (disrupted gas
supplies) should not be repeated again," Slovak Economy Minister
Peter Ziga, whose country is hosting the EU presidency, told
journalists after the meeting of representatives from member
states on energy issues.
Despite objections from France and Germany about opening up
commercially sensitive information, Monday's political accord
paves the way for talks with the European Parliament early next
year - the final step in the EU's lengthy lawmaking.
Ministers agreed to the EU executive's proposal for access
to details - except on pricing - on long-term gas contracts that
account for at least 40 percent of annual gas consumption or are
"key to security of supply" in member states.
Side stepping objections by many member states to the EU
executive's plan to oblige regional cooperation to safeguard
security of supply, member states agree to cooperate instead
based on risk assessments.
"It's not exactly what we proposed ... but I'm pretty happy
with it," Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete
said, referring to the draft law which had sliced the bloc into
nine separate regions to pool resources.
The assessment to be carried out by the gas transport
operators' lobby ENTSOG would set the basis for cross-border
measures, including emergency supply corridors along the lines
of existing infrastructure.
As a last resort, member states also agreed in principle to
reroute gas supplies to neighbouring states in case of cuts once
rules are worked out to compensate private suppliers.
European Union sources said member states were also nearing
an accord, potentially this week, with parliament over Brussels'
request to vet bilateral energy deals between EU nations and
countries such as Russia.
The EU executive wants to avoid a repeat of the legal
headaches it faced when it ruled that Gazprom's planned South
Stream pipeline under the Black Sea ran counter to EU
competition law.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)