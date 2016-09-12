* EU leaders meet without Britain in Bratislava on Friday
* Commission chief Juncker's annual policy speech on
Wednesday
* Election battles next year with insurgent eurosceptics
* Push for simple message to reconnect EU with voters
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The Devil has the best tunes,
they say; leaders of the European Union are taking the adage to
heart by borrowing a slogan they think won the Brexit vote for
the forces of eurosceptic darkness: "Take back control".
This being Europe, of course, the problem remains to agree
to "take control" of what? From whom, for whom and by whom?
But in a week when EU leaders gather to assess the damage
from Britain's referendum, the idea is appealingly punchy, hard
to argue against and suggests they have heard voters' fears -
even if, as is becoming clear of the Brexiteers who coined the
phrase, they can't yet actually agree on quite how to do it.
Friday's summit in Bratislava will, in the words of the man
who will chair it, European Council President Donald Tusk, not
be about "Brexit per se" but about the lessons from it; it will
aim to "bring back the political control of our common future".
Given deep policy disagreements, however, on problems such
as creating jobs, shoring up the euro currency or
sharing out the care of refugees, the focus will be showing
consensus on a lowest common denominator of shared headaches.
Expect bogeymen like migrants and terrorists to get a verbal
battering from the 27 leaders - British Prime Minister Theresa
May will be absent. Listen, too, for talk of war on abuses in a
digital global economy that Europeans find ever more frightening
after centuries of setting the world's rules to suit themselves.
"The Brexiteers were on to something with their 'take back
control'," one EU official told Reuters. "Their prescription was
totally wrong but they correctly diagnosed what worries people."
'EUROPE FIGHTS BACK'
When European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker makes
his annual State of the Union policy address to the European
Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, two days before the
Bratislava gathering, he is likely to lay out proposals the EU
executive thinks can persuade voters of the value of "Europe".
Already lately, Brussels has hit Apple Inc with a
record tax demand, spared Portugal and Spain from
fines for breaking budget rules and launched a new
push to cut mobile roaming bills - all presented,
at least in part, as standing up for the little guy.
"This is Europe fights back," another senior EU official
said. Juncker's proposals, based on existing priorities, would
"mean something for the real people" and challenge the "cheap,
populist discourse" of anti-EU movements beyond Britain.
After a Dutch election due by March in which an anti-Islam
party leads polls, French President Francois Hollande faces
defeat in April to the National Front's Marine Le Pen; German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has defined Europe for a decade,
is losing support ahead of an election a year from now to
insurgents trading on her decision to let in a million refugees
last year.
REBUILDING ROME
If the Bratislava focus will not be divorce from Britain -
May's government has yet to agree on what it will ask for - it
is billed as a starting point for the remaining 27 to agree
policies around three broad themes of regaining control over:
Irregular migration; violent militants; and of a global
economy of footloose capital that has left Europeans fearful and
turning to the political sirens of xenophobia and protectionism.
Leaders hope to come up with more concrete policies by
March, when they meet in the Italian capital to celebrate 60
years of the Union's founding Treaty of Rome.
Of course, it was from the EU itself that Britain's Leavers
wanted to "take back control" - and that tension remains for the
rest as the 27 deal with an ambitious Commission in Brussels.
For Juncker, officials say, meetings in the past weeks among
national leaders in various formats have confirmed
their disarray and a need for Commission initiatives.
On major issues like the economy, north-south, left-right,
or even Berlin-Paris splits can be discerned on how far to let
euro zone governments spend more to promote growth.
As with Spain and Portugal, the Commission is tending toward
flexibility and this week may also see it extending its "Juncker
Plan" loan programme to encourage investment.
The migrant crisis exposed not just divisions between the
welcoming Merkel on the one hand and easterners like Hungarian
Prime Minister Viktor Orban or this week's summit host, Slovak
Prime Minister Robert Fico, who sought to close the door.
It opened a rift between states and the Commission when it
tried to enforce mandatory national quotas for taking refugees.
That argument rumbles on. But the heat has subsided since a
controversial, and still shaky, deal with Turkey
and a tightening of border controls that have slowed the flow.
Leaders can chorus in Bratislava on their determination to
beef up a new European Border and Coast Guard. Merkel has even
won Orban and Fico's backing for some notion of a "European
army" that would have been shot down in London pre-Brexit.
BALANCE, AND IMAGE
Tusk's third agenda item [bit.ly/2cqKKuw], after
migration and security, is restoring "balance" in globalisation.
There will be talk of standing up to protectionist voices
opposed to U.S. and Canadian free trade deals.
Juncker may trumpet his pursuit of corporate tax dodging.
But balance, let alone consensus, is elusive in Europe. If
Brussels presents its pursuit of Apple as taking control for the
public, the Irish government is fighting what it calls a bid to
remove control of its people's right to set their own tax laws.
EU leaders are well aware that once they get into specifics,
the arguments begin. The watchwords at Bratislava will be keep
it simple, keep it vague. All agree on a priority to shore up
the Union - even outspoken nationalists in the east, who are
well aware their voters like the subsidies flowing via Brussels.
Avoiding argument will also reduce the scope of what can be
agreed. But for now, as popular scorn at Juncker's predecessor
taking a plum job advising Goldman Sachs on Brexit shows
, the first worry is simply to burnish their image.
"Bratislava," Tusk declared last week, "Needs to show that
the political elites in Europe are not detached from reality."
