* EU chief executive makes annual State of the Union address
* First policy keynote since UK vote to leave
* Commission chief to stress need to rebuild trust in Union
* Investment, digital, defence, Africa all to receive
attention
By Alastair Macdonald
STRASBOURG, Sept 14 The president of the
European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will try to rally
support for the European Union, a project battered by the UK
Brexit referendum and divided over the way forward when he makes
his annual State of the Union address on Wednesday.
Among policies he will propose to the European Parliament in
Strasbourg will, EU officials said, be a major extension to the
European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), as well as a new
fund to foster the private sector in Africa as way of curbing
emigration to Europe, along with initiatives to promote the
expansion of high-speed Internet and a single market in digital
services.
In setting out the Commission's plans for the first time
since the UK voted to exit the EU on June 23, Junker is likely
to highlight the British referendum as a warning that the EU
faces a battle for survival against mounting nationalism in
Europe.
He will argue for the benefits of the Union as a mechanism
for maintaining peace and evening out economic hardships,
stressing a positive agenda to try and reconnect with voters
disillusioned by years of austerity and fearful of terrorist
violence and mass immigration.
But the Juncker address will offer few clues to the
negotiations with London that the EU insists cannot start until
Prime Minister Theresa May formally sets starts a two-year
countdown to British departure. A summit of the 27 EU leaders in
Bratislava on Friday is also unlikely to shed much light on the
Brexit issue.
Instead, Juncker will warn that the remaining EU governments
should narrow their differences on addressing many problems
facing their economies and societies. Aides to the former
Luxembourg premier say he believes the divisions are as great as
he has known them in three decades at the heart of EU politics.
With Germany and France both facing major elections in the
coming year, major changes in the Union are unlikely, but EU
officials are concerned that left-right political tensions over
fiscal policy in the euro zone or divisions over taking in
refugees will jeopardise the cohesion of the bloc.
Junker will also urge states to complete the setting up of a
European Border and Coast Guard, a project driven by last year's
chaotic arrival of over a million migrants and refugees, and
propose new cooperation among EU armies, as well as pushing for
an acceleration of capital markets union.
EFSI SUCCESS CLAIM
Claiming success in fostering investment by the application
of seed capital and guarantees from the EU and national
governments, the Commission will propose doubling the size and
duration of the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI).
Set up last year to run for three years until 2018 with a
target of mobilising 315 billion euros of investment, Juncker
will confirm the aim of doubling the amount and extending EFSI
for three further years. Its target is based on 21 billion euros
of EU money being leveraged 15 times by other investors.
However, as the EU's current, seven-year budget programme
ends in 2020, the total target will rise to 500 billion euros
for five years and the Commission will call on member states to
add to their contributions.
Juncker is also expected to announce several billion euros
of EU funding for a similar investment scheme in Africa that
would seek to leverage some 40-90 billion euros there, partly to
encourage Africans to remain at home and not travel to Europe.
The address is due to begin shortly after 9 a.m. (0700 GMT)
and will be followed by interventions from lawmakers.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Clive McKeef)