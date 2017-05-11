NICOSIA May 11 Eurobank, Greece's
third-largest lender, was profitable in the first quarter of the
year, its Chief Executive Fokion Karavias told Reuters on
Thursday.
The bank will release first-quarter results on May 19. Its
net profit stood at 38.3 million euros in the fourth quarter
last year.
"We had a profitable first quarter," Karavias said on the
sidelines of an EBRD conference in Cyprus.
Asked about capital controls that have been in place since
June 2015, he said he expects a further gradual easing this year
and in 2018 before restrictions are fully lifted.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Angeliki
Koutantou)