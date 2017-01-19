People stop near flowers left in tribute at a makeshift memorial to the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet/Files

NICE, France Allegations of poor security arrangements when a man deliberately drove a big truck into crowds, killing 86 people, in an attack in the French Riviera resort of Nice last July were dismissed by a public prosecutor on Thursday.

"All of the security stations were sufficiently manned," said prosecutor Jean-Michel Pretre, closing an inquiry into allegations by relatives of some victims that security measures had been wanting.

Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel drove a large truck into a crowd celebrating France's Bastille Day holiday in Nice.

The attack, which was claimed by Islamic State militant group whose bases are being bombed by army jets from France and other countries, followed attacks in which jihadist gunmen killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015.

Bouhlel was shot dead by police in the attack.

(Reporting by Matthias Galante; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Balmforth)