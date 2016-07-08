LONDON, July 8 European shares steadied in early
trading on Friday as a rise in mining stocks on the back of
firmer metals prices underpinned the market, although some major
stock indexes remained set for their worst week in about five
months.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index was up 0.05
percent by 0712 GMT. However, it has fallen more than 3 percent
so far this week and remained on track for its biggest weekly
percentage drop since the middle of February.
However, miners were in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600
Basic Resources index rising 1.1 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, after prices of major industrial metals
advanced. Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore
rose 1.1 to 2.2 percent.
Among other sharp movers, Air France-KLM fell 4.2
percent after saying its June traffic fell 2.1 percent, while
TDC rose 6 percent after financial daily Borsen
reported a foreign buyout house was eyeing a possible takeover
of Denmark's top telecom operator.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)