* Pan-European STOXX 600 index falls 1 percent
* Oils lead sectoral fallers as crude prices tumble
* Partners Group rises to record high after H1 results
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Sept 13 European shares fell for a fourth
day on Tuesday as initial support from dovish remarks by U.S.
Federal Reserve official Lael Brainard eased and a drop in crude
oil prices weighed.
The STOXX 600 index fell 1 percent but remained
above a five-week intraday low hit on Monday, while volatility
, an indicator of investor nervousness, also resumed its
rise to end up 4 percent.
The pan-European index rose as much as 0.6 percent in
morning deals as investors took some comfort from Brainard, who
said that the Fed should avoid removing support for the U.S.
economy too quickly.
But the bounce evaporated as Wall Street opened lower and
tumbling crude prices on the back of worries over a supply glut
sent the sector index down more than 2.8 percent, making
it the worst performer in Europe.
Expectations mounted last week that the Fed could increase
interest rates soon and the European Central Bank could slow
stimulus measures, triggering a sell-off in bonds and equities.
Brainard's comments tempered expectations of a September
rate hike, but a tightening of Fed policy is still on the cards
before the year is out.
"The equity market is not sure that a hike would be
something positive because growth is still fragile, debt levels
are very high and there is a lack of growth catalysts," said
Michele Pedroni, fund manager at Syz Asset Management in Geneva.
"This raises the risk of market volatility," he said adding
that in Europe there were no signs of a solid economic upturn.
Evidence of Europe's weak economic backdrop was provided by
Italy on Tuesday as the country's economy minister warned that
the country would cut its growth estimates.
Strategists at U.S. investment bank Citigroup said that
Italian stocks could be worth a buy, based on expectations that
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi would emerge from a forthcoming
referendum in a stronger position, provided that investors chose
carefully.
Among Citigroup's favoured Italian stocks were catering
company Autogrill and drinks group Campari.
Ocado, down 13.7 percent, was the biggest faller on
the STOXX index after the British online supermarket warned of a
prolonged fall in grocery prices and said that strong
competition showed no sign of letting up.
But Swiss alternative asset manager Partners Group
surged 8.4 percent to a record high after results that analysts
at Baader Helvea described as "stunning" and that triggered
double-digit upgrades to analyst estimates.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by
David Goodman)