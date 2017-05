MILAN Dec 7 Shares in Monte dei Paschi shot up more than 9 percent in early trade on Wednesday after sources said Italy is preparing to take a controlling stake in the troubled bank.

The Treasury is considering buying 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in Monte dei Paschi's subordinated debt held by retail investors and convert it into shares.

Italy's banking stock index rose 1.9 percent. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)