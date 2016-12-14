MILAN/ROME Dec 14 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
could reopen a debt-to-equity swap offer on Thursday
if its board on Wednesday opts to push ahead with a do-or-die
attempt to raise 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) this year, two
sources familiar with the matter said.
Provided market regulator Consob gives it a green light, the
Tuscan bank would launch the new conversion offer on Thursday
afternoon and let it run until Dec. 23.
The bank would also launch a private placement of newly
issued shares next week, the sources said, in a last attempt to
avoid a looming state rescue. ($1 = 0.9398 euros)
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Stefano Bernabei, writing by
Valentina Za)