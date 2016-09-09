(Updates prices, adds Eurogroup meeting comments)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Sept 9 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Friday with investors anxious the European Central Bank's policy
meeting had ushered in a new "wait-and-see" stance.
Having already risen on Thursday, yields on Germany's
30-year Bunds rose over 8 basis points to 0.59
percent, the highest level since the day after the Brexit vote
in June.
That was over 18 basis points higher than Thursday's low of
0.41 percent.
Most euro zone government bond yields were also up 3-5 bps
on Friday.
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged the day before and
gave few hints about its next move.
"The ECB has gone from 'jumping the gun' to 'wait and see'
mode and that has taken the market a little bit by surprise,"
said David Schnautz, a rates strategist at Commerzbank.
"The market is also realising that a lot of the monetary
policy tools are exhausted and there's not that much juice
left," he said.
Expectations were that the ECB would extend its asset
purchase programme beyond the current cut-off date of March 2017
and tweak the criteria to expand the pool of eligible assets.
However, though the central bank kept the door open for
further stimulus, it was reticent over what measures it would
take.
The euro zone's central bank kept its deposit rate at -0.4
percent, charging banks for parking cash overnight, and held the
main refinancing rate, which determines the cost of credit in
the economy, unchanged at 0.00 percent.
Lower-rated euro zone sovereigns may particularly be under
pressure in the next few trading sessions. Portugal's 10-year
yield hit its highest level in over seven weeks,
rising 7 bps to 3.16 percent.
"The underperformance of large peripherals is not completely
surprising given the referendum in Italy, uncertainty in Spain
and problems in Portugal," said Schnautz.
Portugal is seen as particularly vulnerable because DBRS,
the only remaining agency to give it investment grade status, is
due to review the rating on Oct. 21. A move to junk status would
make the country ineligible for ECB purchases.
Last month the ratings agency told Reuters that pressure was
mounting on Portugal's rating.
Euro zone finance ministers pushed Greece on Friday to speed
up a reform drive it agreed to in a bailout package before
getting a new tranche of money.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)