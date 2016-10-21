* DBRS due to unveil rating review after markets close
* Investment grade rating needed to qualify for ECB scheme
* Outlook in focus as well as rating
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 21 Portugal's government bond yields
fell towards a six-week low on Friday, after its prime minister
said he had no doubt that rating agency DBRS would maintain the
investment-grade rank the country needs to qualify for the ECB's
asset purchase scheme.
The Canadian ratings firm - the only one of the big four
agencies that rates Portugal at investment grade - is due to
present its review after markets close on Friday.
Analysts said that as regulation dictates that Portugal must
be informed of the results a day before, the comments by Antonio
Costa were seen as a strong hint that Lisbon would keep the key
rating.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi confirmed on
Thursday that if Portugal were downgraded it would fall out of
the quantitative easing programme.
If Lisbon, as some expect, announces a bond auction for next
week on Friday, that would be another strong hint that the
country has avoided a cut.
"We're as certain as can be that there won't be a
downgrade," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at
Rabobank. "It may have been intimated to the government
already."
Investor angst over the decision has receded in recent weeks
anyway, with the promise of budget deficit cuts in 2017 and
renewed promises of left-wing support for Portugal's government.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 3.19
percent on Friday, within sight of a six-week low
of 3.16 percent struck on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.
By 15.40 GMT, it was yielding 3.21 percent, still down 1.4
bps on the day.
The German 10-year bond yield - the euro zone benchmark -
was flat around the zero percent mark after a
brief dip into negative territory earlier in the day.
While there appears to be a broad consensus among analysts
and investors that Portugal will dodge a downgrade, a change in
its rating outlook from stable to negative is seen as possible.
"We expect the trend to be lowered to negative, which should
cap the upside in Portuguese government bonds medium term, and
we stick with our cautious strategic stance," Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz said.
If DBRS cuts the outlook it would mean a greater likelihood
of a rating cut at the next review in six months' time.
Warnings by DBRS in August of risks to Portuguese
creditworthiness, mainly from slowing growth and weakness of the
banking sector, coupled with concerns over rising friction
between Lisbon and the European Commission over its budget
plans, have spooked markets in recent months.
Ten-year yields rose from around 2.70 in August to an
eight-month high of 3.61 percent in early October, before edging
back to current levels.
Commerzbank said yields should fall back to around 2.8
percent if Lisbon survives the review, while some investors have
warned that yields could rise as much as 200 basis points if it
is downgraded.
Without access to the programme, many analysts fear Portugal
would need a new bailout.
Of other rating reviews due on Friday, analysts said there
was a chance Standard & Poor's could downgrade France, the EU's
second largest economy. S&P rates France at AA and has had it on
a negative outlook for two years.
