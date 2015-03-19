ATHENS, March 19 Greek banks saw deposit outflows of about 300 million euros on Wednesday, the highest level in a single day since a Feb. 20 accord with euro zone partners that staved off a banking collapse, two senior Greek bankers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

"The uncertainty over the lack of progress in negotiations and the negative newsflow has affected sentiment," one banker told Reuters. "It's not a huge amount but the worry is whether this is the start of a trend that could get worse."

About 16 billion euros left the Greek banking system in December and January on fears of a political crisis as parliament failed to elect a president, triggering snap elections that brought the leftist Syriza government to power.

The outflows continued in February but reversed course after the Feb.20 deal extending Greece's bailout by four months. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)