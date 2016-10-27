WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday voted 3-2 to adopt new
privacy rules that will subject broadband internet service
providers to more stringent requirements than websites like
Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc or Alphabet Inc's
Google site.
The new rules will force companies like AT&T Inc,
Verizon Communications Inc and Comcast Corp to
get consumer consent before using some user data for advertising
and internal marketing. The final regulation is less restrictive
than the initial plan proposed by FCC chairman Tom Wheeler in
March and closer to the rules imposed on websites by the Federal
Trade Commission. Republican commissioners say the rules
unfairly give websites the ability to harvest more data than
service provider and dominate digital advertising.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)