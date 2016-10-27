WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted 3-2 to adopt new privacy rules that will subject broadband internet service providers to more stringent requirements than websites like Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc or Alphabet Inc's Google site.

The new rules will force companies like AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and Comcast Corp to get consumer consent before using some user data for advertising and internal marketing. The final regulation is less restrictive than the initial plan proposed by FCC chairman Tom Wheeler in March and closer to the rules imposed on websites by the Federal Trade Commission. Republican commissioners say the rules unfairly give websites the ability to harvest more data than service provider and dominate digital advertising. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)