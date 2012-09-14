* Embassy unstaffed during attack - security officer
* Protesters also torch nearby American School, which was
also closed
* Government, relying on U.S. help to guarantee loans,
condemns attacks
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Sept 14 At least two people were killed
and 29 others were wounded on Friday when police fought hundreds
of protesters who ransacked the U.S. embassy in Tunisia in their
fury over a film denigrating the Prophet Mohammad, state
television said.
Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki condemned what he called
"an attack against the embassy of a friendly nation".
Tunisia expects Washington to guarantee around a fifth of
the $2.2-2.5 billion its needs to borrow next year to help its
economy recover after its revolution last year overthew its
veteran leader and triggered the Arab Spring uprisings.
A Reuters reporter saw police open fire to try to quell the
assault, in which protesters forced their way past riot police
into the embassy.
The protesters smashed windows, hurled petrol bombs and
stones at police from inside, and started fires in the embassy
and the compound. A black plume of smoke rose from the building.
One protester was seen throwing a computer out of a window,
while others walked away with telephones and computers.
A Tunisian security officer near the compound said the
embassy had not been staffed on Friday, and calls to the embassy
went unanswered. A Reuters reporter saw two armed U.S. soldiers
on the roof.
Health Minister Khalil Zaouia told state media at least two
people died and 29 were injured, revising down an earlier toll
from state television which said three died and 28 had been
wounded.
The protesters, many of whom were Islamic Salafists, also
set fire to the nearby American School, which was closed at the
time, and took away laptops and tablet computers.
The protests began after Friday prayers and followed a
rallying call on Facebook by Islamist activists that was quickly
endorsed by the local faction of the Islamic militant group
Ansar al-Sharia.
FLAG BURNED
An Interior Ministry spokesman said police were hunting
Saif-Allah Benahssine, the leader of the Tunisian branch of
Ansar al-Sharia to interrogate him about the incidents. Better
known under the alias Abu Iyadh, Benahssine is also a prominent
figure in Tunisia's Salafist movement.
Libyan officials suspect the Libyan branch of Ansar
al-Sharia of being behind an attack in Benghazi in which four
Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya, were killed
on Tuesday.
The moderate Islamist Ennahda movement, which heads the
Tunis government, had advised Tunisians against participating in
the protest against the crude, low-budget film, made in
California and trailed online, which portrayed the Prophet
engaged in vulgar and offensive behaviour.
"The (Tunisian) government does not accept these acts of
aggression against foreign diplomatic missions," said a
statement read on state television. It said Tunisian authorities
were "committed to ensuring the safety of foreign diplomatic
missions".
Hundreds of protesters wielding petrol bombs, stones and
sticks had charged at the security forces protecting the embassy
before jumping a wall to invade the compound.
"Obama, Obama, we are all Osamas," they chanted, in
reference to the slain al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.
The protesters pulled down the U.S. flag flying over the
embassy, burned it, and replaced it with a black flag emblazoned
with the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith.
Riot police finally drove the protesters from the embassy
and the compound, and a Reuters reporter saw them arresting
around 60.
The compound was cordoned off by police, soldiers and
members of the elite presidential guard, but clashes continued
in the el-Aouina district across a highway from the smart
Auberge du Lac neighbourhood where the embassy is located.
Marzouki, in an address broadcast on state media, said he
had spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and
condemned the attack as "unacceptable considering its
implications on our relations with" Washington.
"This attack is part of a wider plan aimed at stoking hatred
between the people," he said.