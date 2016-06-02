LOS ANGELES An unconventional horror movie made from hundreds of 10-second clips shot for and published on Snapchat has been released for sale after drawing millions of views on the popular social media site.

Entitled "Sickhouse", the made-for-mobile film follows social media celebrity Andrea Russett and her friends as they head into the woods to explore an abandoned cabin. It was shot on iPhones over five days and released via her Snapchat account.

Snapchat, a mobile app where posts disappear within 24 hours, has more than 100 million active users, most under the age of 25. The clips blending real life and fiction were compiled into a 68-minute film now available on the online service Vimeo.

"I don't think people are ever going to lose interest in sitting down and watching a movie but I think it's interesting to try out these new different things," Russett, who has 2.5 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan)