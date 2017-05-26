(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA' to New Zealand's Public
Trust. The Outlook
is Stable.
Fitch has classified Public Trust as a credit-linked
public-sector entity under
its Rating of Public-Sector Entities criteria. This is
attributable to Fitch's
assessment of the entity's legal status, control and oversight
as strong; its
strategic importance and integration as weaker. As a result,
Public Trust is
rated one notch below the New Zealand sovereign's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR
(AA+/Stable). Fitch believes that support from the New Zealand
government would
be forthcoming, if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status Attribute Assessed as Stronger: Public Trust is a
Crown entity and
is 100%-owned by the New Zealand sovereign. The entity is
established and
regulated under the Public Trust Act 2001 and the Crown Entities
Act 2004. It
can only be dissolved by legislation and cannot be declared
insolvent or wound
up.
Under current legislation, the government must meet any
deficiency in Public
Trust's common fund out of public money. This provides a Crown
guarantee to
monies held by Public Trust for estates, private training
enterprises and other
customers. However, we do not believe that this materially
increases the state's
propensity to support Public Trust, if needed, given the nature
of the services
provided and status as a Crown entity.
There is precedent of the Crown providing support to Public
Trust, other
statutory entities and privately owned entities to reduce the
cost to taxpayers
and minimise disruption to the wider economy.
Control Attribute Assessed as Stronger
In managing and administering estates, and in fulfilling any
other fiduciary
obligations, Public Trust is to act in an independent manner
free from any
direction or other instruction from the Crown, but must act
within the terms of
its legislation. The Minister of Justice appoints and removes
board members and
the board is responsible for appointing the chief executive, who
is not allowed
to be a board member.
A financial report is required annually and is published after
being presented
to parliament by the minister. The board provides the Minister
of Justice with
formal reports on a quarterly basis and on an ad hoc basis as
matters of
significance arise, and the Minister of Finance can request
additional reporting
at any time. The New Zealand Auditor General is responsible for
auditing Public
Trust and has outsourced this to Ernst and Young.
Public Trust may not borrow without the prior written consent of
the Minister of
Finance and we do not expect it to raise any wholesale debt in
the future. The
minister is able to make an advance should Public Trust have
insufficient funds
to meet its liabilities and commitments, with Public Trust
required to repay
these funds as soon as it is able.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed as Weaker
Public Trust provides key social services in addition to
commercial services,
such as the provision of trust and estate management services to
retail and
commercial clients. These social services, which include
managing the financial
affairs of around 1,200 incapacitated people, made up only 3% of
net revenue in
the financial year ending-June 2016, but are enshrined within
legislation and
cannot be interrupted or suspended without a change in
legislation. We believe
the social and political consequences of an interruption or
suspension of the
non-commercial services would be significant given the services
support
incapacitated New Zealanders.
Public Trust has refocused on operating as a trust business and
stopped
providing residential mortgages in 2012. The remaining mortgage
portfolio was
sold in June 2016 and Public Trust no longer accepts deposits
unless it has a
fiduciary relationship with the customer. Public Trust
implemented a new
operating platform to support efficiency and growth and reduce
potential IT
failure by decommissioning outdated and unsupported technology.
In the long term, the government could privatise part of Public
Trust, for
example, the commercial part of its business. However, the
process would be
lengthy and require legislative change, and the Minister of
Justice would
require a mandate for change that appears absent from public
debate.
Integration Attribute Assessed as Weaker
The New Zealand Treasury publishes information relating to Crown
entities,
including estimates of appropriations. This provides a minister
with authority
to incur expenditure and establishes the maximum expense or
liability that can
be incurred. Public Trust, as a Crown entity, is included in the
New Zealand
sovereign's financial statements and detailed separately in the
segmental
analysis section of the notes.
Public Trust has received capital injections in the past (NZD50
million in 2008
and 2009 as a result of losses in its investment and mortgage
portfolios), but
does not receive any on an ongoing basis, as is tasked to
operate in a
commercially viable manner. Public Trust does not receive any
subsidies, but is
remunerated under a service agreement with the Ministry of
Justice for the
provision of non-commercial services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Public Trust's rating is credit-linked to the Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of
New Zealand; a positive or negative rating action would stem
from a similar move
on the sovereign.
We would likely take negative rating action in the unlikely
scenario that the
Public Trust is no longer required to provide non-commercial
services to the New
Zealand government or if the government were to privatise the
business.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+62 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
