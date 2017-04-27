(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Unicredit Bank
AG's (HVB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from
'A-' and its
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is
Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
Fitch's rating action follows the downgrade of HVB's ultimate
parent, UniCredit
S.P.A. (UC), to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' (Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative).
UC's downgrade follows the downgrade of Italy's Sovereign
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' (see: "Fitch Downgrades
Italy's LTFC IDR to
'BBB'; Outlook Stable", dated 21 April 2017 and available on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
HVB's IDRs and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's standalone
credit
strength, as expressed by its VR. The bank's strong
capitalisation has a high
influence on its VR. Its capital ratios remain well above those
of its peers
even after a EUR3 billion one-off dividend payment to UC to be
completed in May
2017.
We expect HVB's capitalisation to remain sound despite its
stated intention to
distribute the vast majority of its profits to UC in the next
few years, which
should result in minimal internal capital generation at HVB. HVB
has
considerably reduced its funding exposure to UC group entities
and we understand
that it has no plans for further extraordinary dividend payments
exceeding HVB's
annual profit.
The VR also reflects HVB's primarily wholesale business model
based on a
well-established domestic corporate and investment banking
franchise, its solid
asset quality, which benefits from the resilient German economy,
and its
moderate profitability with some volatility.
HVB's VR reflects our assumption that UC's strategic plan
announced in December
2016 (see "Fitch Affirms UniCredit at 'BBB+' Negative Outlook"
dated 22 December
2016 and available on www.fitchratings.com) will not have a
material impact on
HVB's standalone strength. The measures, which include the
agreed payment of a
EUR3 billion special dividend from HVB to UC, confirm our
expectation that
capital is increasingly managed across the UC group. However, we
expect HVB's
capitalisation to continue to support a VR one notch above UC's
VR in the short
term. In Fitch's view, intragroup contagion risk means that a
subsidiary would
not typically be rated more than a notch above its parent within
the eurozone.
HVB's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) dropped to
20.4% at
end-2016 from 25.1% at end-2015 due to the planned special
dividend payment
(which is already accounted for in the year-end regulatory
ratios) as well as a
4.5% increase in risk-weighted assets (RWA). However, HVB
remains strongly
capitalised and we expect it to comfortably exceed current and
future regulatory
requirements. In addition, UC and HVB have agreed with their
respective national
regulators that HVB's own funds ratio will not fall below 13%.
The Negative Outlook on HVB's Long-Term IDR reflects the
potential pressure on
HVB's capitalisation and financial flexibility that could arise
from a further
deterioration in UC's financial strength. Such a deterioration
could, in our
opinion, result in a need to upstream further capital from HVB
to UC. Moreover,
under its assumed single-point-of-entry resolution model, UC
would continue to
operate under its current parent bank structure. We believe that
the higher
fungibility of capital and liquidity within the UC group that
would result from
this approach makes material capital upstreaming more likely.
This could
constrain HVB's financial flexibility.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING (DCR) AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
HVB's DCR and Deposit Ratings are aligned with its IDRs. The
bank's qualifying
junior and vanilla senior debt buffers are large, but we believe
that their
sustainability is not yet clear. This is because there are still
some
uncertainties on the timing of UC's plans to allocate total loss
absorbing
capacity (TLAC) within the group, which could change HVB's
liabilities structure
over the medium term.
SUPPORT RATING
HVB's Support Rating (SR) indicates a 'BB-' long-term rating
floor based on
institutional support. It reflects Fitch's opinion that despite
UC's strong
propensity to support HVB, its constrained ability to do so
results in a
moderate likelihood of extraordinary support. This is because of
the large
solvency support that HVB would be likely to require relative to
the capital
available in the rest of the group, given that a large share of
UC's
consolidated equity is in HVB. Our view that UC's propensity to
support is
strong is primarily based on HVB's role as the group's
investment banking hub
and sizeable corporate banking operations in Europe's largest
economy.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
HVB's hybrid capital notes issued through HVB Funding Trusts I
and II are rated
four notches below the bank's VR: two notches for loss severity;
and two notches
for incremental non-performance risk. While the regulator could
order a coupon
deferral in line with the terms and conditions of these
profit-linked
instruments, we view such intervention as unlikely in light of
HVB's solid
standalone financial profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
HVB's IDRs and VR are primarily sensitive to a change in UC's
IDRs. A further
downgrade of UC's ratings would lead to a downgrade of HVB's
ratings because we
believe that a weakening of UC's financial strength would
increase the risk of
upstreaming further capital from HVB.
HVB's VR and IDR are also sensitive to rising integration and
fungibility of
capital and funding within the UC group, which we view as likely
under the
European Single Supervision and Single Resolution Mechanisms.
Under Fitch's
criteria, a highly integrated bank that accounts for a large
share of its
parent's consolidated assets and overall credit profile can be
assigned a common
VR with its parent. Therefore, we would probably assign common
VRs to UC and HVB
if we conclude that lower restrictions on capital movements
within the UC group
make it impossible to separate the credit profiles of its
largest subsidiaries.
HVB's VR, and therefore IDR, would then converge towards UC's
ratings, which are
currently a notch below HVB's.
Apart from UC's influence, HVB's VR and IDRs are also sensitive
to a decline in
HVB's recurring operating profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DCR AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
HVB's DCR and Deposit Ratings are primarily sensitive to changes
in its IDRs.
The DCR and Deposit Ratings could be notched above HVB's IDRs if
we conclude
that the bank's qualifying junior and vanilla senior debt
buffers are sufficient
on a sustained basis to restore viability and prevent a default
on derivative
obligations and deposits after a failure. We believe that
further clarity on the
sustainability of these buffers should become available when UC
starts to
downstream internal TLAC into HVB.
The DCR and Deposit Ratings are also sensitive to future changes
to the
resolution regime, which may alter the hierarchy of the various
instruments in
resolution, although this is not our current expectation in
Germany.
SUPPORT RATING
The SR is sensitive to significant changes to UC's ability to
support HVB, which
could be indicated by a change to UC's ratings. It is also
sensitive to any
negative changes to Fitch's view of UC's propensity to provide
support, which we
currently do not expect. We would withdraw HVB's SR if we decide
to assign a
common VR to UC and HVB.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
HVB's subordinated debt and hybrid securities' ratings are
sensitive to changes
in the bank's VR or to a change in the securities' notching,
which could arise
if we change our assessment of the notes' loss severity or
relative
non-performance risk.
UniCredit Bank AG
Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Negative Outlook
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
Derivative Counterparty Rating downgraded to 'BBB+(dcr) from
'A-(dcr)'
Deposit Ratings downgraded to 'BBB+/F2' from 'A-'/'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured certificates of deposit affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme downgraded to 'BBB+/F2'
from 'A-'/'F2'
Senior unsecured MTN programme downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme downgraded to 'BBB+/F2' from
'A-'/'F2'
Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Tier 2 subordinated notes downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
HVB Funding Trusts I and II hybrid capital notes downgraded to
'BB' form 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001