(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) The agreement on a new
electoral law for
Lebanon avoids a political crisis, but highlights the
limitations of the
country's sectarian-based political system, Fitch Ratings says.
Lebanon's parliament approved the new law on 16 June 2017,
following cabinet
approval of a cross-party agreement to adopt proportional
representation and
reduce the number of electoral districts. Elections had been due
by 20 June, but
parliament will now be extended again while preparations are
made for a vote
under the new system in May 2018.
Changing the electoral law to facilitate elections is another
step towards
improving political effectiveness, following the election of
Michel Aoun as
president last October after more than two years without a
president, and the
formation of a new government, drawn from across the political
spectrum, in
December. It has averted an impending political crisis, as Aoun
had effectively
set a 20 June deadline, and illustrates the ability of the main
political
factions in Lebanon to achieve compromises, albeit slowly and at
the last
minute.
Maintaining this modest political momentum could further improve
the prospects
for policy making. The current government has largely been
occupied with
electoral law discussions, but it has also reinvigorated the oil
and gas
licensing process and agreed on a 2017 Budget, although this has
not yet been
approved by parliament.
But repeated delays in the political process - the 2018
elections will be the
first since 2009 and the new budget is the first state budget
approved by a
cabinet for 12 years - illustrate the constraints of Lebanon's
sectarian
political system, which have been made worse by the Syrian civil
war. The new
electoral law is unlikely to significantly change this system.
Government
formation after next year's election may once again be a
drawn-out process.
High and persistent political and security risks are reflected
in Lebanon's low
sovereign rating, affirmed at 'B-'/Stable in February 2017,
alongside high
public debt and anaemic economic growth. Political progress
since November
appears to have boosted the Lebanese diaspora's confidence in
the country's
economy. Deposit growth was 8.2% yoy in April 2017, sufficient
to fund
government borrowing, which depends on the channelling of
deposits and
remittances via the financial system, and ensure moderate credit
growth to the
private sector. Foreign-exchange deposits were 11% higher than a
year earlier,
and gross foreign-exchange reserves were 7.6% higher, although
they had declined
from February and March levels.
Deposit growth may have been boosted by Aoun's election and the
formation of a
government, having dropped to less than 5% yoy for much of 1H16.
However,
reserves and deposits had also been boosted by a financial
engineering operation
by Banque du Liban (BdL), which sold eurobond holdings and
foreign
exchange-denominated certificates of deposit (CD), worth around
USD13 billion to
banks over several months last year. At the same time, BdL
offered to discount
at a premium equivalent amounts of Lebanese pound T-bills and
CDs held by banks.
The operation buoyed growth in non-resident deposits, as banks
offered
attractive conditions for foreign-exchange deposits to
participate in BdL's
operation. The risk is that as the effect of this operation
wanes, deposit
growth will again come under pressure.
Recent political developments can help sustain positive
sentiment, but rising
public debt, up 8.6% yoy in March 2017, means that Lebanon
remains vulnerable to
a recurrence of political paralysis that dents confidence and
deposit and
remittance flows. Tougher US sanctions against Hizbollah could
also directly or
indirectly affect foreign flows into Lebanon and its banking
sector, although
these have not yet been formally proposed as a bill.
Contact:
Toby Iles
Director, Sovereigns
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
