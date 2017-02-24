(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Thomas
Cook Group Plc's
(TCG) Outlook to Positive from Stable. The Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
is affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured
rating at
'B+'/'RR3' for the notes issued by TCG and Thomas Cook Finance
plc.
The positive outlook reflects TCG's improving business profile,
which over the
years has demonstrated increasing resilience to external events.
Continuing
restructuring efforts are also helping to boost long-term
operating margins and
strengthen the business model, resulting in enhanced financial
trends.
An upgrade of the rating within the next 12 months is likely if
the group
continues to perform in line with our conservative expectations,
which includes
turning around the German airlines division or improving group
profitability
including maintaining positive post-dividend free cash flow on a
sustained
basis. Sustained gross debt redemptions will be positive for the
credit profile,
both in terms of allowing greater financial flexibility given
the sector
profile, but also in terms of potentially enhanced recovery
prospects for senior
noteholders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Business Profile: Fitch expects TCG to meet our
positive rating
sensitivity guidance for EBIT margins within a two-year horizon,
with EBIT
margins expected to improve to pre-2008 levels of 4.5% by the
financial year to
30 September 2019 (FY19) on a sustained basis. Over the past
five years,
management has strengthened its business profile, cut costs,
improved its
product offering, diversified its customer base and enhanced
competitiveness.
The group is also expanding geographically under its partnership
with Fosun into
China, which despite being in start-up phase, is viewed
positively leading to
our view of an increasingly robust business model.
Increasing Resilience: TCG benefits from a strong and trusted
brand and is the
world's second-largest tour operator. While its ratings reflect
the high risk
inherent in the tour operator sector, the group consistently
demonstrates its
flexibility in coping with external shocks. For example, it
safely repatriates
or moves passengers to alternative destinations thereby
partially mitigating the
financial impact on the group. In 2016, TCG was able to directly
offset 57% of
the negative impact on its revenue from the events in Turkey,
Egypt and Tunisia.
Condor Remains Challenging: We expect the airlines division to
remain
challenging particularly Condor. Management are implementing an
action plan to
turnaround its Condor division, targeting GBP35m of annualised
profit
improvement by FY18. In our view, such target will be
challenging to achieve
given the heavy competition in the local German market therefore
we only factor
in a modest profit contribution in our conservative Fitch
forecast from FY18
onwards. However, we acknowledge the other airlines operated by
the group are
performing reasonably well as they benefit from a much larger
proportion of
seats loaded by TCG's tour operator business.
Exposure to External Risks: The tour operator business is
vulnerable to a high
level of risks and events, most notably geopolitical events,
macro-economic
pressure and changing weather patterns. We expect TCG to
continue to develop its
flexibility in responding to such developments, which together
with increased
diversification of source markets and destinations, should help
mitigate their
impact and further support our view on the groups increasing
resilience, which
underpins our positive outlook.
Steady Cash Flow Generation: We expect funds from operation
(FFO) as a percent
of revenue to improve to 4.9% by FY19, having recovered
significantly as the
heavy costs of restructuring have abated. Going forward,
management are
introducing a modest dividend linked to performance. However, we
expect FCF
margin to remain steady at about 2% of revenues through to FY19
having remained
positive averaging just over 1% between 2013 and 2016. Such FCF
capability is
above rating peers in the 'B' rating category.
High Seasonality: Working capital is highly seasonal and
typically increases in
the first quarter of the company's financial year (between
October and December)
when TCG pays its hotels and other suppliers. Cash balances
typically build up
in the third and fourth quarters and are paid out in the first
quarter of the
following financial year.
For liquidity calculation we set aside GBP1bn from year-end cash
balances as
restricted amount, as this is deemed not freely available for
debt service
throughout the year. We expect TCG to continue to have minimum
liquidity
headroom of at least GBP200m, which is consistent with the
current ratings.
Commitment to Delever: Fitch forecasts lease-adjusted funds from
operations
(FFO) gross leverage
will trend towards 4.6x by FYE19 (5.7x at FYE16), which, if
materialised, will
be more in line with a 'B+' IDR for the sector. In calculating
Fitch-adjusted
gross leverage, we factor in an amount for gross debt over the
financial year,
which conservatively takes into account expected average
drawings under the
revolving credit facility of up to GBP200m in the first quarter
of each
financial year. In addition, we also exclude GBP542m related to
cash pooling,
for which an equal amount of cash balances were held at FY16.
The positive outlook also reflects the improved financial
flexibility derived
from management's intention to reduce fixed-term debt by GBP300m
by FY18.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TCG is the second-largest tour operator in the world, behind TUI
AG based on
revenues. It is less geographically diverse than TUI, with group
EBITDA margin
of 6.6% behind TUI's 7.9%, due to TUI having a more diverse
product base
including cruise ships. TCG's FFO adjusted gross leverage is
also about 1.0x
higher than TUI, which has reduced gross debt from asset sales
in recent years.
No country ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment
aspects have an
impact on the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low single digit like-for-like revenue growth
- EBIT margin of about 3.8% in FY17, improving towards 4.5% in
FY19
- Capex between 2.0% and 2.5% of sales
- Dividend payments commencing from FY17 onwards
- FCF margin increasing to 1.7% in FY17 but falling back
slightly after
resumption of dividends
- Early repayment of the 2021 senior notes, part funded by
additional drawings
on the RCF, resulting in lower interest payments in future years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future Developments That May, Individually or
Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating Action Include:
- Improved competitiveness evidenced by increasing revenue and
recovered EBIT
margin within its divisions, leading to group EBIT margin above
4% on a
sustained basis;
- FFO Fixed charge cover of more than 2.0x (FY16: 1.6x) and
FFO-adjusted gross
leverage (based on Fitch-adjusted calculation of average gross
debt and
excluding cash pooling balances) sustainably below 5.0x, driven
by a combination
of improved profitability and overall gross debt reduction;
- Positive post-dividend FCF on a sustained basis.
Negative: Future Developments That May, Individually or
Collectively, Lead to
the Outlook Reverting Back to Stable Include:
- Deterioration in the group EBIT margin to below 3.5%,
reflecting increased
competitive pressures;
- Weakening financial flexibility measured as FFO fixed charge
cover staying
below 1.8x, broadly neutral FCF and/or
liquidity headroom below GBP250m;
- Increase in FFO-adjusted gross leverage (as adjusted by Fitch)
above 5.0x.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: At FYE16, TCG had adequate liquidity
comprising GBP212m of
readily available cash (Fitch views GBP1bn as restricted for
seasonal working
capital purposes and also cash pooling balances) and GBP481m
undrawn under its
revolving credit facility, comfortably above the minimum
threshold of GBP200m
that Fitch expects TCG to maintain at any given time. The next
material debt
maturity is the GBP800m credit facility due 2019, for which we
expect refinance
risk to be manageable.
Management has stated its intention to reduce fixed-term debt by
GBP300m by
FY18, of which GBP100m has been repaid so far, ultimately
improving the group's
debt maturity profile as well as reducing interest expense.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1298
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Debt - Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual
operating lease
expenses related to long-term asset of estimated GBP273m at
FYE16 to arrive at a
debt-equivalent figure in our leverage calculation.
Debt - Fitch has adjusted debt by adding GBP200m as expected
drawings under the
revolving credit facility to finance working capital.
Debt - Fitch has adjusted debt by deducting GBP542m from debt in
respect of cash
pooling debit balances that are fully covered by cash pooling
credit balances.
In turn, we reduce reported cash & cash equivalents balances by
GBP542m.
Cash - Fitch has lowered reported year-end cash by an amount of
GBP1bn which is
considered as restricted for working capital purposes and thus
not readily
available for debt service.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019498
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
