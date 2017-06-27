(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Volkswagen AG's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term
IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR has been revised to Stable from
Negative. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating action reflects the greater clarity about the
operational and
financial effect of the diesel issue. Fitch acknowledges that
risks of further
legal actions have not disappeared but believes that these risks
have become
manageable at the current rating level and incorporated in the
ratings. In
particular, we believe that the group could accommodate several
billion euros in
additional fines and/or recall and repair costs and still
sustain its current
ratings. In addition, the group has demonstrated a strong
resilience since the
start of the emissions crisis in late 2015 and we expect only a
limited impact
on credit metrics at the exit point by 2019-2020, when the bulk
of cash outflows
will have hit free cash flow (FCF) and net debt.
Fitch believes that all car manufacturers now face financial and
operational
risks related to emission legislation, regulators'
investigations and customers'
complaints. These risks and their rating impact will be treated
on a
case-by-case basis as they emerge, including for Volkswagen.
Therefore, a sudden
acceleration of current legal actions or the emergence of major
new litigation
leading to an actual or potential breach of Fitch's negative
rating
sensitivities, will put renewed pressure on the ratings. In
particular, legal
actions engulfing the profitable Audi brand could be negative
for the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Greater Clarity on Diesel Issue: Investigations and legal
actions are reaching
an end in the US where the emission crisis started and we have
gained more
clarity about the total cost of this issue which will be between
EUR20-25
billion. Investigations are, however, not over in other
countries and we believe
that risks of further class actions and legal cases will remain
acute in the
coming 12-18 months. In particular, a key risk is if
investigations engulf Audi
and severely impact this brand, which is a core cash generator
for the group.
Nonetheless, we gain comfort from the group's track record in
managing the
crisis in the US and its ability to absorb the substantial costs
already levied.
Firstly, the cash outflows will be spread over several years and
will be partly
offset by Volkswagen's solid underlying cash generation.
Secondly, the effect on
the group's reputation and brands has been quite limited outside
the US and
sales have not fallen as significantly as was expected when the
scandal erupted.
Thirdly, Volkswagen's financial flexibility remains adequate to
accommodate
further cash outflows without breaching our debt-related
negative rating
sensitivities.
Emissions Crisis Hit Profitability: Volkswagen's industrial
operating margin,
before exceptional items related to the diesel issue, increased
to 5.8% in 2016
from 5.3% in 2015, excluding the robust double-digit margins
from Chinese joint
ventures. However, the group booked a further EUR6.4 billion of
provisions for
the emissions crisis in 2016 on top of the EUR16.2 billion
provisions taken in
2015. Furthermore, the core Volkswagen brand's profitability
declined further to
1.8% in 2016 from 4.0% in 2011, highlighting the relentless
challenges in
streamlining the cost structure.
Fitch expects a recovery in the industrial operating margin
before extraordinary
charges to more than 7% through 2019 as the company continues to
restructure and
reaps the benefit of several new models. We also believe that
the majority of
costs related to the emissions crisis have been accounted for,
significantly
decreasing the financial uncertainty linked to the diesel issue.
FCF to Suffer: The FCF margin declined further to 0.7% in 2016,
but we project a
substantial effect from the emissions crisis in 2017-2019 as
provisions taken in
2015 and 2016 will convert into cash outflows. We assume the
total cost of the
emissions crisis to amount to just less than EUR25 billion. The
group has
already reached several agreements worth an equivalent of EUR22
billion with
various US parties to settle criminal, civil and environmental
claims.
Nonetheless, lawsuits and claims remain open in several
countries and could
entail further cash outflows.
Governance Below Peers': Key areas of corporate governance
weakness include a
20% blocking minority in voting resolutions, potential conflicts
of interest on
the part of some board members, and lack of independence and
diversity at the
supervisory board level. The emissions crisis has also
highlighted serious
internal control issues. We acknowledge the measures taken by
the new management
to strengthen corporate governance as well as the progress made
in reshuffling
management and reporting lines, but we also believe that their
implementation
and an overhaul of the company's culture may take time and meet
resistance.
Strong Business Profile: The ratings are supported by the
group's unparalleled
product portfolio in the auto and heavy-truck segments. They
also reflect
Volkswagen's broad diversification, leading market shares and an
unrivalled
potential for cost savings and economies of scale. The group is
also refocusing
its strategy on sustained mobility, including electric vehicles,
and on new
sector trends such as autonomous vehicles, car sharing and ride
hailing.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Weak corporate governance remains a rating constraint following
the downgrade to
'BBB+', but the ratings are supported by the group's solid
business profile and
resilient financial profile.
Volkswagen is the largest car manufacturer in Europe and is
competing
head-to-head with Toyota as the largest group globally. Its
scale enables an
industrial strategy of platform consolidation and a massive
potential for
synergies across its broad brand portfolio. However, the group's
structure has
not yet enabled these potential synergies to fully accrue to
operating profit.
Volkswagen is the most diversified auto manufacturer in the
world along with
Toyota, with substantial product and geographic exposure as well
as production
diversification. The group's individual brands have a lower
value than other
premium manufacturers, such as BMW and Daimler's Mercedes, or
other large and
recognised global manufacturers including Honda and Toyota, but
it owns several
brands with strong image.
Profitability took a major hit in 2015 and 2016 from exceptional
items related
to the emissions crisis. Excluding such costs, the group's
earnings remain solid
in spite of the weak performance of the core Volkswagen brand.
The operating
margin is lower than for premium manufacturers such as BMW,
Daimler and JLR, but
compares favourably with other volume manufacturers.
Profitability was more
resilient than other European groups' during the 2008-2009
crisis. FCF
generation is extremely robust, in line with the highest-rated
manufacturers,
but will suffer from outflows related to the emissions scandal
over the next few
years, particularly in 2017-2019. Likewise, cash outflows
related to the
emissions scandal will take their toll on leverage in 2017-2019.
However,
following the downgrade to the 'BBB' category, leverage is now
low for the
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- industrial operations' revenue increasing in the low to
mid-single digits in
2017-2019;
- industrial operating margin rebounding to more than 7% in
2017, excluding
exceptional items, and remaining between 7%-7.5% through 2109,
driven notably by
a rebound of the Volkswagen PC division to more than 4% and a
moderate recovery
at Audi of between 8.5%-9% by 2019;
- further exceptional charges of about EUR1 billion in 2017,
related to the
emissions crisis. Total cash outflows of EUR24 billion spread
over 2017 (EUR16
billion) to 2019;
- capex to fall moderately to around EUR18 billion in 2017-2018
and increase to
more than EUR20 billion in 2019;
- neutral working-capital movement on average over 2017-2019,
including a large
inflow in 2017, partially reversing the 2016 substantial
outflow;
- dividend payment reinitiated in 2017 increasing to more than
EUR3 billion by
2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Tighter corporate governance practices
- Evidence that core brands have not been impaired by the
emission test crisis
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Further material reputational damage to the group and its
brands
- Further substantial negative findings as a result of ongoing
investigations
- Operating margins remaining below 3% (for industrial
operations) and 4% (at
group level) (industrial: 2016: 6.6%, 2017E: 7.3%, 2018E: 7.1%
-- group: 2016:
3.3%, 2017E: 6.9%, 2018E: 7.2%)
- Significant deterioration in key credit metrics, including FFO
adjusted gross
and net leverage above 2x and 1.5x, respectively, (gross: 2016:
1.1x, 2017E:
0.9x, 2018E: 0.9x ; net: 2016: -0.1x, 2017E: 0.2x, 2018E: 0.1x)
- Cash from operations on adjusted debt below 50% (2016: 99%,
2017E: 131%,
2018E: 127%)
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: We expect liquidity to remain healthy
despite the
substantial upcoming cash drains. It is supported by EUR23
billion in cash and
securities at end-2016 after Fitch's adjustments for operational
and non-readily
available cash and an unused EUR5 billion credit line maturing
in 2020. In
addition, syndicated credit lines worth a total of EUR2.4
billion at other group
companies were available at end-2016.
Group companies had also arranged bilateral, confirmed credit
lines with
national and international banks in various countries for a
total of EUR8.5
billion, of which EUR2.6 billion was drawn down.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Volkswagen AG
-- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
-- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
-- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Volkswagen International Finance NV
-- Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
-- Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 9 3323 8411
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal 601
08028 Barcelona
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Fitch adds an 8x multiple of lease payments to debt, resulting
in a EUR12.0
billion debt adjustment in 2016
- Diesel related special items classified as non-recurring
- Fitch adjusts the debt deconsolidated to Volkswagen's
financial services
business so that debt to equity at the financial services
business does not
exceed 6x. For 2016 this results in approximately EUR1.0 billion
of debt being
reallocated to the industrial business.
- Fitch has treated EUR3.7 billion (equivalent to 2% of sales)
as restricted for
working capital and operating needs.
Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: 203 530, Email:
adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria (pub. 27 Apr 2017)
(pub. 27 Apr
2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
