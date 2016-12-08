PARIS Dec 8 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures were up 0.5 percent by 0735 GMT.
ACCOR
Hotels group Accor signed a deal with Singapore's
Banyan Tree to develop hotels together.
AIRBUS
Canada is set to select Airbus Group to provide
search-and-rescue (SAR) aircraft, a source familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, with Airbus beating Italy's Leonardo
in winning the deal.
Separately, Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders told
German media on Wednesday that Airbus will concentrate its
German research at a single site and shift towards employing
more contractors to promote innovation as part of a previously
announced restructuring.
AIR FRANCE KLM
Air France KLM reported a 4.7 percent rise in November
traffic.
ALTICE
Telecoms group Altice said it had signed a strategic
agreement with NBC Universal, allowing Altice to have some
exclusive distribution rights for the 13th Street, Syfy and E!
Entertainment TV channels.
BPOST /POST NL
Belgian post services group BPost said it had decided not to
pursue an offer for PostNL.
SANOFI
The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union's
health regulator, has accepted for review the Dupixent product
being developed by drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron
, the companies said on Thursday.
VIVENDI /UBISOFT
French media group Vivendi has increased its stake
in software games maker Ubisoft to 25.15 percent from
24 percent, although Vivendi reiterated it was not planning a
bid for Ubisoft.
