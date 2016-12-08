PARIS Dec 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.5 percent by 0735 GMT.

ACCOR

Hotels group Accor signed a deal with Singapore's Banyan Tree to develop hotels together.

AIRBUS

Canada is set to select Airbus Group to provide search-and-rescue (SAR) aircraft, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, with Airbus beating Italy's Leonardo in winning the deal.

Separately, Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders told German media on Wednesday that Airbus will concentrate its German research at a single site and shift towards employing more contractors to promote innovation as part of a previously announced restructuring.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France KLM reported a 4.7 percent rise in November traffic.

ALTICE

Telecoms group Altice said it had signed a strategic agreement with NBC Universal, allowing Altice to have some exclusive distribution rights for the 13th Street, Syfy and E! Entertainment TV channels.

BPOST /POST NL

Belgian post services group BPost said it had decided not to pursue an offer for PostNL.

SANOFI

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union's health regulator, has accepted for review the Dupixent product being developed by drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron , the companies said on Thursday.

VIVENDI /UBISOFT

French media group Vivendi has increased its stake in software games maker Ubisoft to 25.15 percent from 24 percent, although Vivendi reiterated it was not planning a bid for Ubisoft.

