PARIS Feb 11 French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that the government would reduce payroll taxes to help struggling farmers.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls "will announce before February 17 a new decline in payroll taxes, straight away, for all farmers," Hollande said in a televised interview after a cabinet reshuffle.

Valls said on Monday that France wants new market regulation measures to help farmers hurt by low milk and pork prices and has submitted proposals ahead of a meeting of European Union agriculture ministers later this month.

The government has offered hundreds of millions of euros in aid to livestock farmers since last summer. But with no sign of an upturn in market conditions, farmers have staged renewed street protests this year. (Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Ingrid Melander)