NEW YORK Dec 6 One of the world's most
prominent investors, Bill Gross, predicted an end to the
post-election stock rally, saying that Donald Trump's
anti-globalization policies would restrict trade and reduce
corporate profits over the long term.
Janus Capital Group Inc's Gross on Tuesday advised
fund managers to shift money into cash and cash alternatives if
they are pursuing "unconstrained" strategies, which allow them
to invest in many asset classes and sectors.
"There's no doubt that many aspects of Trump's agenda are
good for stocks and bad for bonds near term - tax cuts,
deregulation, fiscal stimulus, etc.," Gross said in his widely
followed monthly investment outlook.
"But longer term, investors must consider the negatives of
Trump's anti-globalization ideas which may restrict trade and
negatively affect corporate profits. In addition, the strong
dollar weighs heavily on globalized corporations, especially
tech stocks," he said.
Gross, who oversees the $1.7 billion Janus Global
Unconstrained Bond Fund, added that investors should
brace for higher rates and get more defensive in their bond
portfolios.
In doing so, Gross said bond durations and risk assets such
as stocks and high-yield junk bonds should be below benchmark
targets. Duration is a bond's sensitivity to interest rate
fluctuations; going shorter, or lower, on duration is an
investment strategy when rates are expected to rise.
Gross became the world's most famous bond fund manager at
Allianz SE's Pacific Investment Management Co, where
he ran Pimco Total Return until 2014, when he joined
Janus.
Gross has said he did not vote for Trump or Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton.
Gross mocked Trump's policies and sarcastically remarked
that some of them "fit neatly" with how policymakers might be
able to solve a long-term global debt crisis.
"Begin to emphasize 'fiscal' as opposed to 'monetary'
policy, but never mention Keynes or significant increases in
government deficit spending," Gross said. "Use the buzzwords of
'infrastructure' spending and 'lower taxes.' Everyone wants
those potholes fixed, don't they? Everyone wants lower taxes
too!"
Gross said Trump's policies promote capitalism, "even though
government-controlled, near-zero-percent interest rates distort
markets and ultimately corrupt capitalism as we once understood
it."
