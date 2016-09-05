BRIEF-Thinkingdom Media Group to pay annual cash div as 3.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Sept 5 G20 leaders recognise that excess capacity in steel and other industries is a global issue that requires a collective response, according to a White House press release published at the end of the G20 summit.
The G20 called for the formation of a global forum to take steps to address steel excess capacity and encourage adjustments. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: