SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Singaporean e-commerce
start-up Garena Interactive Holding Ltd on Monday said its
latest round of fundraising has brought it investment from
companies including a subsidiary of Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd
Garena said in a statement it had raised an undisclosed
amount from Temasek's SeaTown Holdings as well as venture
capital firms GDP Venture of Indonesia and Mistletoe of Japan.
The capital raising comes after Garena in March said it had
received $170 million from investors led by Malaysian state
investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd.
The three new investors join a global institutional investor
base that includes General Atlantic and the Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan, Garena said.
It also said Seatown's portfolio manager, Archana Parekh,
and Mistletoe's chief executive, Taizo Son, have joined its
advisory board.
Founded in 2009, Garena has booked compound annual revenue
growth of more than 95 percent over the past five years to over
$300 million of gross revenue in 2015, the company said.
Goldman Sachs acted as placement agent for Garena.
