MADRID, Sept 12 Spain's Repsol and Criteria Caixa, the holding company that owns Caixabank , have agreed a 3.8 billion-euro ($4.27 billion) deal to each sell a 10 percent stake in Gas Natural to Global Infrastructure Partners, they said.

GIP, a New York-based infrastructure fund, will pay 19 euros a share for the combined 20 percent stake, the companies said, above Monday's closing price of 18.51 euros. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Sarah White, Editing by Susan Thomas)