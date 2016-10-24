(Refiles to correct spelling of 'United' in 4th paragraph)
HONG KONG Oct 24 China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Co has agreed to buy U.S. insurer Genworth Financial Inc
for $2.7 billion in cash, the latest in a series of moves by
Chinese firms to buy overseas assets as their domestic economy
slows and the yuan weakens.
Genworth said in a statement on Sunday that privately held
and family-owned China Oceanwide Holdings will pay $5.43 per
share, a modest 4.2 percent premium to Genworth's Friday closing
price, to acquire all outstanding shares of the Richmond,
Virginia-based company.
But the Beijing-based company also agreed to commit another
$1.12 billion towards Genworth debt maturing in 2018 and charges
related to the life insurance business, the statement said.
Genworth said it will booking preliminary charges of $400
million to $450 million in relation to claims in its long-term
care insurance business.
Genworth, which traces its roots back to 1871 and went
public in 2004, has mortgage insurance operations in the United
States, Canada and Australia, well as U.S. life insurance
business.
China Oceanwide is a Beijing-based holding group founded by
Chinese businessman Lu Zhiqiang. The company is also the
controlling shareholder of Hong Kong-listed China Oceanwide
Holdings Ltd, which had a market value of $1.6 billion
as of Friday's close.
The parent group's operations span financial services,
energy, culture and media, and real estate assets globally,
employing more than 10,000 employees worldwide.
The transaction has been approved by the boards of the two
companies, but subject to regulatory approvals and is likely to
complete in mid-2017.
