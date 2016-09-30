BERLIN, Sept 30 Chancellor Angela Merkel and
U.S. President Barack Obama did not discuss U.S. authorities'
demands for Deutsche Bank to pay a fine of up to $14
billion during a phone call on Thursday, a German spokeswoman
said on Friday.
"The conversation with Obama concerned Ukraine and Syria,
and was not about other issues," the spokeswoman told a regular
government news conference in Berlin when asked whether the U.S.
demand was raised during the phone call.
A Finance Ministry spokesman said: "We are making no comment
whatsoever on any speculation about Deutsche Bank." The German
government this week denied a newspaper report that it was
working on a rescue plan for the bank whose problems are sending
tremors through global markets.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Michael Nienaber)