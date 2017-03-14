BERLIN Germany's Transportation Ministry on Tuesday denied a report in the Handelsblatt newspaper saying it would delay introduction of a new highway toll for cars until 2020, three years later than expected.

"The Handelsblatt report ... is obviously based on old documents and is not relevant," the ministry said in a statement.

Germany's cabinet in January approved plans to introduce a highway toll for cars registered abroad, with less polluting cars to pay a lower rate.

Handelsblatt had cited tender documents related to the new system in its report. It said they also showed the tax system could be expanded to buses and motorcycles at some undisclosed future point.

"Tender documents are still being developed and not yet available," the ministry said.

Germany expects to raise 500 million euros ($530 million) a year with the new road tax.

($1 = 0.9421 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alison Williams)