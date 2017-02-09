FRANKFURT Feb 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated unchanged

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower

Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers fell 9.8 percent in January from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Commerzbank reported flat revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday, hit by the impact of low interest rates coupled with weak loan demand from German companies.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany's flagship lender is closing its U.S. swaps clearing business as it battles to cut costs amid continued questions over its business model, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on its plans.

HENKEL

Indicated unchanged

The company is in talks to buy Diversey, the professional cleaning unit of U.S.-based Sealed Air, for more than $3 billion, the New York Post reported, citing two sources.

INFINEON

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The German chipmaker and U.S. LED lighting maker Cree warned that Cree's planned sale of Wolfspeed Power and RF to Infineon might not go ahead, citing security concerns by the U.S. government.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

January traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

SAP

Indicated unchanged

Capital Markets Day due.

Separately, Wirtschafts Woche weekly reported that union IG Metall and Verdi have filed a suit against SAP's change to a Societas Europaea (SE) because it does not guarantee representation of workers on the supervisory board.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated unchanged

The industrial group posted a 40 percent jump in first-quarter adjusted operating profit, in line with expectations, but said on Thursday it expected a recovery in its European steel business only later in the year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen said it was weighing steps against ex-Chairman Ferdinand Piech after media reports said he had informed key supervisory board members about potential diesel cheating six months before the scandal became public.

Separately, VW's personnel chief told news agency DPA that he was confident that management and labour representatives would reach agreement over the group's "future pact", saying a row with the works council likely stemmed from a misunderstanding.

AIRBUS

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Germany is demanding almost 40 million euros in damages for the delayed delivery of its first five A400M aircraft from Airbus, German daily Bild reported.

Separately, Bloomberg cited sources as saying that Boeing Co is the front-runner as Singapore Airlines Ltd is closing in on a 35 wide-body aircraft order amid a battle with Chinese and Middle Eastern carriers.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Australian unit Cimic won a new contract from Cakrawala Langit Sejahtera (CLS) and a contract extension with Bayan Resources Group, with a combined value of A$134 million ($102 million).

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company said it aimed to post 2017 EBITA of more than 30 million euros, sa it reported preliminary 2016 financial results.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

No indication available

The company affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported first-quarter results.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The group reported a 27 percent jump in net profit for the year as well as higher funds from operations.

It also said it had signed a contract to buy the Market Oberfranken retail centre in Hallstadt for 40.5 million euros.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The group affirmed its full-year targets as it reported its third-quarter net profit more than doubled to 18 million euros.

PUMA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Q4 results due.

ZEAL NETWORK

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Zeal Network said its supervisory board had selected Peter Steiner to succeed Andreas de Maiziere as its chairman.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HUGO BOSS - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 7.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's trade surplus hit a new record in 2016 despite a drop in exports narrowing the monthly measure for Europe's largest economy in December, data showed on Thursday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

