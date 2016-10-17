FRANKFURT Oct 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0646 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Aides to German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers last week the state would not take a stake in Deutsche Bank if it were to issue new stock, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing a person who attended the briefing.

Deutsche Bank is studying a possible change of its strategy in the United States, two sources close to the company said on Saturday.

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Bayer Crop Science CEO Liam Condon said in an interview with Die Welt on Saturday that when the company takes over U.S. seed firm Monsanto, an integration process will be implemented. "Be assured that Bayer will have a unified croporate culture," he said.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Commerzbank favours a separate listing of its ETF and derivatives unit EMC, Euro am Sonntag reported in its Saturdy edition, citing banking sources. But it was unclear whether 100 percent would be listed or a smaller share.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.4 percent higher

Air Berlin indicated 0.8 percent lower

Air Berlin on Saturday said it has banned Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones from its flights while rival Lufthansa said it has banned the phones on flights to and from the United States, expecting the ban to be widened later.

SIEMENS, OSRAM

Siemens indicated 0.3 percent lower, Osram 0.3 percent higher

Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser said in Wirtschaftswoche on Saturday that any takeover by Chinese investors of former Siemens subsidiary Osram must safeguard German jobs.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Chief executive Matthias Mueller in an internal meeting demanded that material costs and overheads be cut by 10 percent as part of its annual budget round for 2017, trade magazine Automobilwoche wrote on Saturday in abstracts ahead of a story due to be published on Oct. 17.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated unchanged

Continental on Saturday announced it bought Hornschuch, a supplier for the car industry, via its subsidiary Benecke-Kaliko, in order to expand its industrial business and open up new sales markets.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's network regulatory authority, the Bundesnetzagentur, is considering taking measures against Telefonica Deutschland's O2 because complaints received about ongoing server problems and unavailability of service hotlines, Tagesspiegel am Sonntag reported. A company spokeswoman was quoted by the paper as saying it was aware and about to improve the service in coming weeks.

ENBW

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, will rely on its power transport grids to generate future earnings, having decided to remain integrated in the face of split-ups by rivals RWE and E.ON, finance chief Thomas Kusterer said in a Boersenzeitung interview on Saturday.

AIRBUS

Indicated down 0.3 percent

European air craft maker Airbus plans to overtake United States rival Boeing on plane deliveries in 2020 again, having fallen behind in recent years, chief executive Fabrice Bregier said in an interview with Die Welt on Monday.

