* Euro reverses course after earlier six-week low
* French centrist Bayrou says offering alliance with
independent candidate Macron
* FOMC minutes due to be released at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The euro recovered from its
weakest level against the dollar in six weeks on Wednesday after
far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's
perceived chances of winning fell, reducing concerns given the
candidate's anti-EU stance.
Veteran French centrist Francois Bayrou said Wednesday he
was offering an alliance with independent candidate Emmanuel
Macron, a move that could give the former investment banker a
much-needed boost to reach the runoff in May's presidential
election.
The euro was last up 0.2 percent against the dollar
at $1.0554, recovering a 0.4 percent loss that pushed the
currency below $1.05 for the first time in six weeks to $1.0494
in early trading.
“Without a doubt, political uncertainty has been one of the
greatest risks for the euro," said Kathy Lien, managing director
at BK Asset Management in New York. "Any possibility that Le Pen
may not become the next president of France has been perceived
as good for the currency, and that’s the reason why we saw a
reversal."
Demand for the safe-haven yen fell following Bayrou's
statement, reducing the dollar's losses against the Japanese
currency. The dollar was last down just 0.2 percent at 113.44
yen after slipping as much as 0.7 percent to a session low of
112.91 yen in morning U.S. trading.
So far, concern that Le Pen could win and deliver a fatal
blow to the euro project have played out chiefly on the currency
options market, where investors pay less to bet on the currency
falling.
Implied volatility for the next three months, which allows
investors to protect themselves from swings in the currency - or
bet on such volatility - rose to the highest since mid-December
.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was last flat on the day
at 101.370. It hit a one-week high of 101.720 before Bayrou's
announcement.
The Fed will release the minutes of its Jan. 31-Feb. 1
meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT). Investors were awaiting the
minutes to assess whether they reinforce or undermine recent
hawkish comments from central bank policy makers, which have
bolstered market bets on a rise in rates next month.
"If the minutes suggest that there’s a pretty wide consensus
that the Fed will consider a rate increase in March...I think
that could lift the dollar," said David Gilmore, partner at FX
Analytics in Essex, Connecticut.
