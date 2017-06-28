(Recasts throughout, updates prices, adds comments; changes
* BoE's Carney says central bank likely to need to raise
rates
* Traders see more hawkish shift in European monetary policy
* ECB chief did not intend to signal imminent policy
tightening -sources
* Delayed U.S. healthcare vote hurts dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. dollar touched its
lowest level against the euro in a year on Wednesday after
hawkish comments from the head of the Bank of England fueled
bets on tighter monetary policy in Europe, while Tuesday's delay
to a U.S. healthcare vote also hurt the greenback.
The euro extended the prior session's rally against the
dollar, which had sent it to its strongest one-day percentage
gain against the greenback in more than a year, while sterling
also jumped after BoE Governor Mark Carney said the central bank
is likely to need to raise interest rates as the British economy
comes closer to operating at full capacity.
Speaking at a European Central Bank conference in Portugal,
Carney said the BoE will debate this "in the coming months."
Carney's remarks convinced traders that European monetary
policy was shifting in a more hawkish direction, analysts said,
just a day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
opened the door to tweaks in the bank's stimulus policy,
fuelling market expectations that the ECB will announce a
reduction of stimulus as soon as September.
Analysts said Draghi's comments continued to support the
euro even as sources familiar with the ECB chief's thinking said
Wednesday that he intended to signal tolerance for a period of
weaker inflation, not an imminent policy tightening.
“There is a bit of a concern in the markets about the fact
that the balance of monetary policy expectations is moving a
little bit in a more hawkish direction in Europe," said Alvise
Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
The euro rose as much as 0.5 percent against the dollar to a
one-year high of $1.1390 after jumping 1.4 percent
Tuesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, fell as much as 0.4 percent to hit
a more than seven-month low of 95.967.
The dollar was last down 0.2 percent against the yen at
112.12 yen after hitting a more than one-month high of
112.46 on Tuesday.
The announcement on Tuesday that U.S. Senate Republican
leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul continued to
fuel skepticism that U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration would realize pro-growth infrastructure spending
and tax reform policies, hurting the dollar.
“Prospects for infrastructure spending and tax reform are
fading by the minute,” said Karl Schamotta, director of global
product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in
Toronto.
