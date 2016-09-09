* Dollar/yen edges lower, down 1.8 pct for the week
* Focus on Fed and BOJ policy decisions later this month
* BOJ's Kuroda says didn't discuss foreign bond buying with
PM Abe
(Updates prices, adds levels)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 The dollar slipped against the
yen on Friday and was on track for weekly losses in a week
marked by continuing uncertainty about when U.S. interest rates
will rise.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 102.12 yen, pulling
away from Thursday's high of 102.60 yen. For the week it was on
track for losses of 1.8 percent.
While some analysts said reports of a North Korean nuclear
test could be lending support to the yen, a low-yielding funding
currency that can rise on short-covering in times of market
stress, others played down the impact.
North Korea announced on Friday it had conducted its fifth
nuclear test, hours after seismic monitors detected a blast near
the secretive country's nuclear test site.
The dollar just seems to be losing some momentum against the
yen in the wake of its bounce on Thursday, said a trader for a
Japanese bank in Singapore.
The market's focus is on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates soon, and also on whether the Bank of
Japan will add to its aggressive monetary stimulus. Both central
banks hold policy meetings on Sept. 20-21.
A disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report a week ago and
a weaker-than-expected service sector survey on Tuesday led some
investors to trim bets that the Fed would be raising rates as
early as this month, despite a chorus of Fed officials
signalling that the time to hike was approaching.
The dollar will probably stay above 100 yen and trade
towards 104 yen to 105 yen ahead of the monetary policy
decisions by the BOJ and Fed this month, said Jesper Bargmann,
head of trading for Nordea Bank in Singapore.
"I think we will see a slightly higher dollar/yenon some
expectation, even if it's small, of BOJ stepping into unknown
territory," Bargmann said, referring to the possibility that the
BOJ could aggressively expand its monetary stimulus.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that he
discussed domestic and external economic developments and
financial markets in a regular dialogue with Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe.
There were no special instructions from the prime minister
and no discussion about whether to buy foreign bonds, Kuroda
told reporters.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1280, holding
firm after the ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday.
The ECB kept the door open to more stimulus but gave no
explicit hints about its next move, and ECB head Mario Draghi
said that further expanding its asset-purchase program had not
even come up for discussion.
(Aditional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)