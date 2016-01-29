* Soybeans up 0.6 pct in January after 3 months of decline * Corn prices to remain under pressure -BMI Research (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Soybeans edged higher on Friday, with the market set for its first monthly gain since September on concerns over adverse harvest weather in South America, but gains have been capped by the cancellation of U.S. shipments to China. Corn is on track to end January on a positive note, snapping three months of decline but prices are likely to remain pressured by weak global demand and ample supplies. Brazilian grain farmers are expected to face wetter conditions from the lingering effects of El Nino as the bumper harvests of summer soybeans and corn unfold in the first half of 2016, weather forecasters said. In Argentina, a drought has caused corn crop losses in some areas despite the El Nino weather pattern which usually triggers heavy rains in South America. Still, the market faced headwinds on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters cancelled the sale of 395,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2015/16 marketing year. "Cancellations are not unusual of course but they are a sharp reminder that soybeans are a buyers' market right now," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "There are plenty of soybeans around. There will be even more soon." Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybeans have risen 0.6 percent in January and corn is up almost 2 percent for the month. Wheat has risen 0.6 percent after the market dropped its lowest since June 2010 earlier in January. In the corn market, BMI Research revised down its 2016 corn price forecast but still estimated the market to average above current front-month levels. "Corn prices will hold support at $3.50 a bushel and trade within a range around spot levels over the coming weeks as South American corn plantings commence," it said in a report. "Volatile global markets and especially a strong dollar, will keep prices in check over the coming weeks." Chinese companies have ordered more than 20 cargoes, equivalent to 1.2 million tonnes of corn, mostly from Ukraine, for shipment in the first quarter, a government think tank said on Thursday. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 11,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also sold a net 7,000 corn contracts and 7,000 in soymeal, they said. Grains prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.25 1.00 +0.21% -0.68% 473.63 44 CBOT corn 365.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.02% 363.22 46 CBOT soy 869.00 1.25 +0.14% -1.59% 872.83 39 CBOT rice $11.39 $0.08 +0.71% +1.11% $11.35 65 WTI crude $33.40 $0.18 +0.54% +3.41% $33.45 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.710 0.002 +0.27% +1.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)