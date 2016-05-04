SYDNEY, May 4 U.S. wheat steadied on Wednesday, after falling to an eight-day low in the previous session as a widely watched crop tour of a key U.S. producing region projected above average yields, further fueling expectations of bumper production. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade edged up 0.3 percent to $4.72 a bushel, having closed down 3.5 percent on Wednesday at an eight-day low, with selling exacerbated by profit-taking. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $10.27-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday after prices had earlier hit a 15-month high. * The most active corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $3.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 3.1 percent in the previous session when prices fell to an eight-day low. * Crop scouts on the first day of the annual three-day tour of Kansas hard red winter wheat fields projected an average yield of 47.2 bushels per acre in the northern portion of the state, up from tour findings of 34.3 bushels a year ago. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said good-to-excellent ratings for the winter wheat crop rose 2 percentage points to 61 percent in the week ended May 1. * USDA also said corn planting advanced 15 percentage points to 45 percent complete, well ahead of the five-year average of 30 percent. * Closely watched crop forecaster Informa Economics on Tuesday lowered its outlook for the Argentine bean crop to 55.0 million tonnes from 59.5 million. It also trimmed its Brazil soybean production view to 100.1 million tonnes from 100.5 million. * Argentina lost an estimated 9 million tonnes of soybeans in April storms that swamped the Pampas farm belt, an analyst with the state weather agency said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The yen backed off from an 18-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, having lost some steam as position squaring set in after its sharp rally since last week. * Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday, retreating further from the year's highs hit last week, as rising output renewed worries about the global glut of crude, the U.S. dollar rebounded and equity markets weakened. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after weak economic data in China and Europe reignited worries about global growth, while oil prices dropped for a second day, dragging down energy shares. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Trade data Mar 0750 France Markit services PMI Apr 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Apr 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Apr 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Mar 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1230 U.S. Labor costs Q1 1400 U.S. Factory orders Mar 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.00 1.25 +0.27% -3.38% 478.50 38 CBOT corn 378.25 -1.50 -0.39% -3.45% 375.75 40 CBOT soy 1027.50 -2.50 -0.24% -0.22% 964.09 60 CBOT rice $11.41 -$0.04 -0.31% +2.65% $10.56 74 WTI crude $43.72 $0.07 +0.16% -2.37% $40.98 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.148 -$0.005 -0.43% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.748 -0.019 -2.48% -1.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)