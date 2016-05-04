SYDNEY, May 4 U.S. wheat steadied on Wednesday,
after falling to an eight-day low in the previous session as a
widely watched crop tour of a key U.S. producing region
projected above average yields, further fueling expectations of
bumper production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade edged up 0.3 percent to $4.72 a bushel, having
closed down 3.5 percent on Wednesday at an eight-day low, with
selling exacerbated by profit-taking.
* The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to
$10.27-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday
after prices had earlier hit a 15-month high.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.4 percent to
$3.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 3.1 percent in the
previous session when prices fell to an eight-day low.
* Crop scouts on the first day of the annual three-day tour
of Kansas hard red winter wheat fields projected an average
yield of 47.2 bushels per acre in the northern portion of the
state, up from tour findings of 34.3 bushels a year ago.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said
good-to-excellent ratings for the winter wheat crop rose 2
percentage points to 61 percent in the week ended May 1.
* USDA also said corn planting advanced 15 percentage points
to 45 percent complete, well ahead of the five-year average of
30 percent.
* Closely watched crop forecaster Informa Economics on
Tuesday lowered its outlook for the Argentine bean crop to 55.0
million tonnes from 59.5 million. It also trimmed its Brazil
soybean production view to 100.1 million tonnes from 100.5
million.
* Argentina lost an estimated 9 million tonnes of soybeans
in April storms that swamped the Pampas farm belt, an analyst
with the state weather agency said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen backed off from an 18-month high against the
dollar on Wednesday, having lost some steam as position squaring
set in after its sharp rally since last week.
* Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday, retreating
further from the year's highs hit last week, as rising output
renewed worries about the global glut of crude, the U.S. dollar
rebounded and equity markets weakened.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after weak economic data in
China and Europe reignited worries about global growth, while
oil prices dropped for a second day, dragging down energy
shares.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0645 France Trade data Mar
0750 France Markit services PMI Apr
0755 Germany Markit services PMI Apr
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Apr
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Mar
1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr
1230 U.S. International trade Mar
1230 U.S. Labor costs Q1
1400 U.S. Factory orders Mar
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr
Grains prices at 0140 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 472.00 1.25 +0.27% -3.38% 478.50 38
CBOT corn 378.25 -1.50 -0.39% -3.45% 375.75 40
CBOT soy 1027.50 -2.50 -0.24% -0.22% 964.09 60
CBOT rice $11.41 -$0.04 -0.31% +2.65% $10.56 74
WTI crude $43.72 $0.07 +0.16% -2.37% $40.98 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.148 -$0.005 -0.43% +0.23%
USD/AUD 0.748 -0.019 -2.48% -1.67%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
