SYDNEY, May 25 U.S. wheat rose for a second
session on Wednesday, with concerns over possible unfavourable
weather in key producing regions pushing it further from a
12-day low touched the day before.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade advanced 0.46 percent to $4.66-1/4 a bushel, after
closing up on Tuesday. It touched its lowest since May 12 at
$4.57-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday.
* The most active soybeans futures climbed 0.4 percent
to $10.59 a bushel, having closed down 0.35 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures were little changed at
$3.97-3/4 a bushel, after closing Tuesday nearly unchanged.
* Showers in the U.S. Plains winter wheat belt will diminish
in the southwest the rest of this week allowing some improvement
in harvest conditions, but southeastern areas remain
unfavourably wet, Commodity Weather Group said.
* The U.S. corn crop was 86 percent planted by Sunday, ahead
of the five-year average of 85 percent but behind an average of
analyst expectations for 88 percent.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on
Tuesday the sale of 140,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown
destinations for 2016/17 delivery, matching another sale on
Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stood near a two-month peak against a basket of
currencies on Wednesday after robust U.S. housing data supported
the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the
near term.
* Oil futures rose on Wednesday after U.S. industry data
suggested a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude inventories
last week, although a stronger U.S. dollar curbed gains.
* Wall Street surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday and the
Nasdaq had its strongest day in three months.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jun
0800 Germany Ifo business climate May
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Mar
Grains prices at 0116 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 466.25 2.25 +0.48% -0.32% 475.68 52
CBOT corn 397.75 0.25 +0.06% +0.82% 386.22 62
CBOT soy 1059.00 4.25 +0.40% -1.42% 1032.52 56
CBOT rice $11.54 -$0.04 -0.30% -2.00% $11.27 50
WTI crude $49.26 $0.64 +1.32% +2.45% $45.02 78
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.000 +0.02% -0.66%
USD/AUD 0.719 0.001 +0.07% -0.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)