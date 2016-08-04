* Soybean rally capped by favourable weather outlook
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Aug 4 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
session on Thursday, drawing support from international demand
for U.S. supplies, though favourable weather forecasts for key
producing regions capped the rally.
Corn was little changed, under pressure from expectations of
silo-bursting supplies, while wheat rose for a second session.
The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.31 percent to $9.58-1/2 a bushel, having
firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
"The market will be tallying the net impact of strong U.S.
export demand against a potential bumper U.S. harvest," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
Exporters on Wednesday reported sales of 441,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2016/17 marketing
year, which begins on Sept. 1, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
There were 256,000 tonnes of soybeans sold to reportedly
unknown destinations with 66,000 tonnes for delivery in the
2015/16 marketing year and 190,200 tonnes for delivery in
2016/17, according to the USDA.
It was the sixth consecutive business day on which the
agency confirmed soybean sales, with volumes to China and
unknown destinations totalling more than 2 million tonnes over
that period.
While demand appears strong for U.S. crops, with favourable
weather expected across the Midwest, forecasters are
increasingly confident of bumper U.S. supplies.
The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to
$3.35-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous
session.
The most active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to
$4.11-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2.2 percent on Wednesday.
Corn is under pressure from the weather outlook, but also
drew support from news the Brazilian government is working to
adjust its regulations on imports of genetically modified
organisms (GMOs) to allow more corn imports from the United
States.
Grains prices at 0315 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 411.50 1.25 +0.30% +1.35% 430.90 44
CBOT corn 335.25 0.25 +0.07% +0.30% 359.36 28
CBOT soy 958.50 3.00 +0.31% -0.31% 1046.95 39
CBOT rice $9.55 $0.00 +0.00% -1.45% $10.50 23
WTI crude $41.17 $0.34 +0.83% +4.20% $44.92 39
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.008 -0.72% -0.13%
USD/AUD 0.761 0.000 +0.00% +1.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
