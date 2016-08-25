* Soybeans fall 0.8 pct on U.S. crop outlook, near 2-week
low
* Crop tour finds strong yield potential for U.S. soybeans
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Chicago soybean futures slid
for a third consecutive session on Thursday to their lowest
since mid-August, pressured as a widely watched crop tour
reported bumper crop prospects across the U.S. Midwest.
Corn dropped for a fourth session in a row, although losses
were limited by strong demand, while wheat rose from a one-week
low touched on Wednesday.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
had given up as much as 1.2 percent to $9.93-1/4 a bushel
by 0237 GMT - its weakest since Aug. 15.
Corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.36 bushel, while wheat
added 0.2 percent to $4.27-1/4 a bushel after dropping to
its lowest since Aug. 17 on Wednesday.
"Soybean prices had been pushed higher because of Chinese
demand for U.S. shipments, but the supply picture is very
favourable," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at
National Australia Bank.
"Global fundamentals for supplies are looking great, there
are prospects of very high U.S. yields."
Scouts on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour are finding
strong yield potential for soybeans, but production prospects
for corn look mixed.
Soybean and corn fields across central Illinois look to be
heading for impressive harvests in coming weeks, but the crops
could yield slightly less than the record-large hauls seen in
the last few years.
In Nebraska, corn yield potential was seen down nearly 4
percent from 2015, with adverse conditions during the growing
season expected to limit production.
Corn won additional support from a USDA report that said
private exporters sold 101,600 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown
destinations for 2016/17 delivery.
Wheat gained on bargain-buying after coming under pressure
from expectations of Canada's second-largest wheat crop in 25
years.
Analyst UkrAgroConsult has raised its forecast for Ukraine's
2016 grain harvest to 62.7 million tonnes, 1.7 million tonnes
higher than a month earlier, it said on Tuesday.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and
wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.
Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from
2,000 to 10,000 contracts, in corn from 2,000 to 5,000 contracts
and in wheat from zero to 2,500 contracts.
Grains prices at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 427.25 1.00 +0.23% -1.84% 437.53 27
CBOT corn 336.00 -0.25 -0.07% -1.90% 340.53 40
CBOT soy 995.25 -10.00 -0.99% -2.02% 997.62 42
CBOT rice 10.16 $0.07 +0.74% -3.01% $10.07 51
WTI crude 46.76 -$0.01 -0.02% -2.79% $44.15 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.127 -$0.005 -0.42% -0.50%
USD/AUD 0.7625 0.001 +0.11% +0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)