* Soybeans hit highest since Sept. 12, U.S. rains raise concern * Corn dips, losses curbed by wet U.S. conditions; wheat falls (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Chicago soybeans rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as excessive rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest delayed harvest and raised concerns about crop quality. Corn eased although the decline was limited by worries about the U.S. crop facing rains during harvest, while wheat dipped amid continued concerns about top importer Egypt's ban on cargoes with ergot fungus, a common grain fungus. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract rose 0.7 percent to $9.79-1/4 a bushel by 0300 GMT. Earlier in the session it rose to $9.83, its highest since Sept. 12. Corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.36-1/2 a bushel and wheat slid 0.1 percent to $4.03-1/2 a bushel. "The soybean crop condition is stable but there could be some damage as rains are continuing in the Midwest," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "If it continues to rain, the next week's crop condition report might show some damage." The U.S. Department of Agriculture said nine percent of U.S. corn was harvested as of Sunday, down from the five-year average of 12 percent for this time of year and 11 percent expected by the trade. The agency said four percent of U.S. soybeans were harvested, down slightly from five percent on average. Soybean prices could, however, come under pressure due to weaker demand from China, which imports about two thirds of the oilseed traded worldwide. A jump in domestic soy output and plentiful state stocks will slow the growth in Chinese demand for the oilseed in 2016/17, said an official Chinese think-tank on Monday, just as the United States harvests a record crop. Russian wheat export prices fell for the fourth week amid a continued standoff between Moscow and Egypt after Cairo banned wheat with any ergot. Egypt failed to attract a single offer at its state grain tender on Monday, forcing it to cancel its third consecutive wheat purchase tender. Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean and soyoil futures on Monday and net sellers in corn, traders said. Grains prices at 0300 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 403.50 -0.50 -0.12% +0.06% 416.97 71 CBOT corn 336.50 -0.75 -0.22% -0.15% 333.02 70 CBOT soy 979.25 6.75 +0.69% +1.37% 977.68 53 CBOT rice 9.76 $0.00 +0.00% -0.31% $9.82 63 WTI crude 43.06 -$0.24 -0.55% +0.07% $45.42 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.000 -0.01% +0.17% USD/AUD 0.7544 0.001 +0.15% +0.75% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)