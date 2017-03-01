SYDNEY, March 1 U.S. corn held steady on Wednesday, though the grain struggled to generate the same kind of support seen in the previous session when prices hit an eight-month high on reports that U.S. President Trump was preparing an executive order to promote ethanol usage. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade little changed at $3.73-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.5 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.86-1/4 a bushel - the most since June 30, 2016. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.5 percent to $10.40-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on Tuesday when prices hit $10.56-1/4 a bushel, the highest level since Feb. 16. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.1 percent to $4.43-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Tuesday. * Corn and soybeans drew support on Tuesday on reports U.S. President Trump was preparing an executive order on ethanol, a claim denied by the White House. * The head of the Renewable Fuels Association said that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would shift the onus on combining biofuels with gasoline away from refiners, who had long requested this change to the nation's biofuel programme. * Changes to the programme could include a waiver to allow greater volumes of ethanol to be blended into gasoline in the summer, and support for a congressional tax credit for domestic producers of soy-based biodiesel, a source said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar ticked higher on Wednesday as a handful of Federal Reserve policymakers boosted expectations for a March U.S. interest rate increase, just hours ahead of long-awaited speech by U.S. President Donald Trump. * U.S. crude lost more ground on Wednesday on rising U.S. oil output, although OPEC production cuts continued to offer support. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Feb 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Feb 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Feb 0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Feb 0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Feb 0900 Germany Unemployment rate Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Feb 1300 Germany Consumer prices Feb 1330 U.S. Personal income Jan 1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Feb Grains prices at 0211 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 443.25 -0.50 -0.11% +1.03% 448.78 38 CBOT corn 373.50 -0.25 -0.07% +3.68% 367.74 46 CBOT soy 1040.75 5.00 +0.48% +1.83% 1052.82 48 CBOT rice 9.55 -$0.01 -0.16% -0.83% $9.84 28 WTI crude 54.14 $0.13 +0.24% +0.17% $53.20 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.057 $0.000 -0.03% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.7675 0.002 +0.24% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)